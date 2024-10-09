Trump Lashes Out at Kamala Harris’ Appearance on “The View,” Calling Hosts “Dumb Women” and Attacking Her Policies

In a fiery response on his social media platform, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump expressed outrage over Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent appearance on the daytime talk show “The View.” During the interview, Harris defended the Biden administration’s policies, prompting Trump to launch a scathing attack on both Harris and the show’s hosts.

Trump’s Outburst Over Harris’ Comments

Kamala Harris’ appearance on ABC’s The View on Tuesday led to an outburst from Trump, who criticized both Harris and the hosts of the popular talk show. He labeled the show’s panel as “dumb women” and “degenerates” in a post that ignited a wave of online discussion.

During her interview, Harris was asked whether there was anything she would have done differently as Vice President under President Joe Biden. Harris responded that nothing came to mind, instead emphasizing the administration’s achievements, particularly in healthcare. She highlighted their efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and cap the price of insulin at $35, a point she stressed as a significant accomplishment for the Biden administration.

Trump, however, was quick to criticize her remarks. He lashed out at Harris, stating: “Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Harris Reveals One Policy Difference

In an unexpected twist during the interview, Harris mentioned one key difference she would have implemented—appointing a Republican to her Cabinet. This admission drew swift reactions from both sides of the political aisle.

Republicans, including Trump, quickly seized on this comment, circulating clips of the interview online. They used her statement to argue that Harris’ policies, if she were to run for the White House, would closely mirror those of the Biden administration, a point that stirred further controversy.

Trump’s Continued Criticism of the Biden Administration

In his Truth Social posts, Trump took the opportunity to criticize the Biden administration on a wide range of issues. He pointed to rising immigration at the southern border, increasing living costs, the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021, and growing international conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Trump’s critique of Harris also extended to healthcare policy, claiming credit for the $35 insulin cap that Harris mentioned during her interview. “I was the one who got the $35 Insulin, not Lyin’ Kamala,” Trump wrote, dismissing Harris’ assertion that the Biden administration was responsible for this achievement.

Republican Response to Harris’ Remarks

Trump wasn’t the only Republican to respond to Harris’ statements. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was quick to weigh in, adding her voice to the growing conservative critique of the Vice President. On X (formerly Twitter), Sanders wrote: “Prices are up 20%, millions have crossed our southern border illegally, and our allies around the world are under attack. But don’t worry, America. Kamala says she wouldn’t change a thing.”

Sanders’ comments echoed the sentiment of many Republicans who have criticized the Biden administration for inflation, immigration issues, and foreign policy decisions. The GOP’s swift response to Harris’ interview shows the intense focus on the upcoming elections, with both sides preparing for a heated political battle.

Harris’ Media Blitz and Broader Campaign Strategy

Harris’ appearance on The View was part of a broader media blitz aimed at bolstering her image and campaigning for the 2024 elections. In addition to the daytime talk show, she has participated in a variety of media engagements, including an interview on 60 Minutes, podcasts like Call Her Daddy, and an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show.

Throughout her media appearances, Harris has remained a staunch defender of the Biden administration’s policies while also attacking Trump and other Republicans. In her interview with The View, she called out the GOP for spreading baseless allegations about the federal government’s handling of Hurricane Helene, pushing back against what she called misinformation.