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Home > World News > Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

The US has proposed a 15-point truce and a month-long ceasefire to Iran as the war with Israel intensifies. While Tehran says it is reviewing the offer, strikes and counterattacks continue.

Trump says Strait of Hormuz will open up (IMAGE: X)
Trump says Strait of Hormuz will open up (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 26, 2026 20:55:06 IST

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Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

US-Israel-Iran War: During the fourth week of the crisis, Washington has offered a 15-point proposal of truce to Tehran as a way to end hostilities in the Middle East.

The US is also demanding that there be a month-long ceasefire to enable negotiations. Iran is considering the offer, it says, although no official negotiations with Washington are ongoing. 

As the Iranian military rejects the alleged old negotiations by former US President Donald Trump, it seems that the chances of Tehran agreeing to any bargain that undermines its nuclear programme are low. 

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In the meantime, the conflicts have not stopped, and on Wednesday, Israel has resorted to new airstrikes on several sites in Tehran. Iran has retaliated by launching attacks on US and Israeli military bases in the Gulf.

Trump condemns Nato

Donald Trump attacked NATO with a stinging plan of the work of which he is very disappointed and has not done anything, and that 154 Iranian ships have been destroyed.

Upping his rhetoric, Trump added that the United States does not require the United Kingdom and threatened that Washington does not wish to be drawn into what he called the war of the United Kingdom.

He also ridiculed the strength of British troops saying that UK aircraft carriers were toys against US aircraft carriers.

Trump on Iran: Strait of Hormuz will open up

During the cabinet meeting, Trump at The White House told media: They are saying to people this is a disaster. They know it. That’s why they are talking to us. They wouldn’t talk otherwise. They’re defeated. They can’t make a comeback. If they make the right deal, then the Strait of Hormuz will open up.” 



MUST READ: Who Was Alireza Tangsiri? Iran’s Elite Naval Force Commander Linked To Strait Of Hormuz Closure Dies In Israeli Strike, What Does It Mean For The Ongoing War?

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Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

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Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

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Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’
Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’
Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’
Trump Says Iranian Military Talking Because They Are Defeated, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Up’

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