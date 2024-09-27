Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trump Set For Key Meetings With Zelenskyy And Starmer In NYC

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump Set For Key Meetings With Zelenskyy And Starmer In NYC

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning at Trump Tower in New York. This meeting follows a prior engagement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday night and coincides with the attendance of both leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Uncertainty Surrounds Meeting

Trump confirmed the meeting with Zelenskyy during a Thursday press conference, despite previous uncertainty regarding its occurrence. The relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy has been strained, particularly due to Trump’s criticisms of U.S. funding for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy has also questioned Trump’s approach to resolving the war, adding to the tension.

READ MORE: From Helene To Yagi: A Year Of Unprecedented Storms

Criticism of U.S. Support

Trump has frequently asserted that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still in office, voicing skepticism about continued U.S. support for Zelenskyy’s government. He remarked, “We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal,” highlighting his frustrations with Zelenskyy’s handling of the situation.

Context of Zelenskyy’s Visit

Zelenskyy is in Washington to meet with U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. During his discussions, he is expected to outline his “victory plan” for Ukraine. His visit comes amid rising tensions regarding his critiques of Republican leaders and their management of the Ukraine conflict.

Upcoming Political Landscape

These meetings with Zelenskyy, Starmer, and other global leaders are taking place just weeks before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, underscoring the significance of international relations in the current political climate.

ALSO READ: U.S.-China Relations: Secretary Of State To Meet Wang Yi

Filed under

Starmer Trump Zelenskyy

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox