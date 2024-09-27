Trump Set For Key Meetings With Zelenskyy And Starmer In NYC

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning at Trump Tower in New York.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning at Trump Tower in New York. This meeting follows a prior engagement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday night and coincides with the attendance of both leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Uncertainty Surrounds Meeting

Trump confirmed the meeting with Zelenskyy during a Thursday press conference, despite previous uncertainty regarding its occurrence. The relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy has been strained, particularly due to Trump’s criticisms of U.S. funding for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy has also questioned Trump’s approach to resolving the war, adding to the tension.

Criticism of U.S. Support

Trump has frequently asserted that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still in office, voicing skepticism about continued U.S. support for Zelenskyy’s government. He remarked, “We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal,” highlighting his frustrations with Zelenskyy’s handling of the situation.

Context of Zelenskyy’s Visit

Zelenskyy is in Washington to meet with U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. During his discussions, he is expected to outline his “victory plan” for Ukraine. His visit comes amid rising tensions regarding his critiques of Republican leaders and their management of the Ukraine conflict.

Upcoming Political Landscape

These meetings with Zelenskyy, Starmer, and other global leaders are taking place just weeks before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, underscoring the significance of international relations in the current political climate.

