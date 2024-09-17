Trump Shooting Suspect Identified as Independent Voter, Not Aligned with Republican or Democratic Parties

Ryan Wesley Routh, the accused in assassination of former President Donald Trump, has been the center of speculations about his affiliations.

Amid the recent arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, social media has been abuzz with conflicting claims about his political affiliation. While some posts suggest Routh is a registered Republican or Democrat, public records reveal that he is currently neither, highlighting a complex and evolving political profile.

Social Media Speculation:

The arrest occurred on Sunday when a Secret Service agent spotted Routh’s rifle protruding from the bushes while Trump was golfing nearby. This incident sparked a flurry of social media posts, with many trying to link Routh’s alleged plot to his political party affiliation.

Some posts referenced a 2020 statement from Routh, 58, where he expressed disappointment in Trump after initially supporting him in 2016. Routh had written, “I will be glad when you gone (sic),” reflecting his disillusionment with the former president.

Public records and political affiliation:

Patrick Gannon, the public information director for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, clarified that Routh requested an absentee ballot in 2016 but did not cast a vote. According to data from North Carolina, Routh, now based in Hawaii and with a long history of arrests, is registered as an unaffiliated voter.

Routh’s voter registration history shows he was removed from the rolls in 2003 following a felony conviction. He re-registered as an unaffiliated voter in 2005 but was removed again in 2010 after another felony conviction. He resumed his unaffiliated status in 2012.

Independent Political Stance:

In a 2023 self-published book about the Ukraine conflict, Routh described himself as politically independent. “I get so tired of people asking me if I am a Democrat or Republican as I refuse to be put in a category and I must always answer independent,” he wrote.

Social media activity from Routh’s now-suspended X account shows a fluctuating political stance. Over time, he has expressed support for Trump, President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who later advised Trump.

Recent Political Views and Activities:

Earlier this year, Routh advocated for a Republican presidential ticket featuring entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Additionally, he has been vocal about his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia and was interviewed by AFP during a demonstration in Kyiv in 2022.

AFP’s photos from Routh’s Hawaii residence reveal a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his truck, which was used during Biden’s campaign before he dropped out of the race. This sticker reflects Routh’s diverse political sympathies.

Electoral Records and Donations:

Routh is registered as a voter in both Hawaii and North Carolina. The City and County of Honolulu confirmed his active voter registration status but noted that voter registration data does not include party affiliation.

Federal Election Commission records indicate that Routh, under the name Ryan Routh, made several small-dollar donations in Hawaii to 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer, and Beto O’Rourke.

The arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh has led to a swirl of speculation about his political affiliation. However, public records and Routh’s own statements point to a more nuanced and independent political stance.