Trump Slams Harris for ‘Taking a Day Off’ Right Before Election

Donald Trump has criticized Kamala Harris for allegedly "taking a day off" as she prepares for an NBC election interview. During a Latino roundtable event in Doral, Florida, Trump expressed disapproval of Harris stepping back from active campaigning just two weeks before Election Day.

Harris, who is currently in Washington, DC, is scheduled to receive briefings and hold internal meetings with her staff. According to her agenda, she is set to participate in an interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson at 3:40 pm, which will air on NBC Nightly News. Later, at 4:30 pm, she will record another interview with Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro.

Latino voters in focus

Both Trump and Harris are focusing on engaging Latino voters today. Trump, during his roundtable discussion with Latino community leaders in Florida, spoke on various topics, including immigration, energy policy, and Harris’s approach to campaigning. He contrasted his own packed schedule with Harris’s and criticized her for not being as active on the campaign trail. While Harris visited three key swing states the previous day, she is spending today conducting interviews, an area where she has faced criticism for her limited media presence.

Trump criticises media

Trump also touched on energy policy, expressing support for solar energy in certain contexts, such as rooftop installations, but emphasized that it could not replace oil or gas as a reliable energy source. Additionally, he reiterated his frequent criticism of the media, claiming that if there were a fair press, the election would not even be close.

Trump attacks Biden’s immigration policies

As expected, Trump repeated his familiar stance on the U.S.-Mexico border, attacking the immigration policies of President Biden and Vice President Harris. In response to Harris’s criticism that Trump blocked a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening border security earlier this year for political gain, Trump argued that Biden should have used the powers of the presidency to curb immigration. He claimed that, during his own presidency, he was able to secure the border quickly by simply directing its closure.

