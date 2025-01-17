Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: Celebrities Who Promised To Leave The US If He Won

From Barbra Streisand to America Ferrera, here are the celebrities who said they’d leave the US if Trump won again in 2025.

In a stunning turn of events, Donald Trump’s victory in the 2025 presidential election sparked mixed reactions across the United States, including from several high-profile celebrities who had previously declared they would leave if he won another term. As his inauguration day approaches, we take a look at which stars followed through on their promises.

Barbra Streisand was one of the first to announce that she’d move to England if Trump won. While she expressed her dissatisfaction post-election, she has stayed in the US, continuing to voice her frustration on social media.

Cher, who had also voiced her intent to leave, did not follow through. However, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi made their move to the Cotswolds in the UK before the 2025 election results even became clear, citing their disillusionment with Trump’s re-election.

America Ferrera, best known for Ugly Betty, has reportedly made plans to relocate to South London with her family. The actress was seen scoping out local private schools, indicating that her move is already in motion.

Sharon Stone had hinted at a possible move to Italy if Trump won, but as of now, her plans remain uncertain. Meanwhile, trans actress Laverne Cox expressed deep concerns about her safety under a second Trump term, and she, along with others in the trans community, is actively exploring relocation options in Europe and the Caribbean.

While not all celebrities followed through with their departure plans, the 2025 election has certainly shifted the landscape, with many reconsidering their futures in the US.

