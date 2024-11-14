Trump’s Close Ties To Elon Musk Leaving His Inner Circle Feeling Excluded

Donald Trump's deepening relationship with Elon Musk has caused some friction among members of the president-elect's inner circle, according to insider sources.

Donald Trump’s deepening relationship with Elon Musk has caused some friction among members of the president-elect’s inner circle, according to insider sources. While Melania Trump is reportedly a fan of Musk, others feel increasingly excluded by the billionaire’s presence at Mar-a-Lago and his growing influence within Trump’s team.

Musk’s Rising Influence and Regular Presence at Mar-a-Lago

Musk, who endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, has been a constant figure at Mar-a-Lago, even joining Trump’s family photo—where Melania was notably absent. Sources report that Musk has sat in on high-level discussions, including calls with world leaders like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and has attended national security meetings.

This close involvement has led to growing unease within Trump’s inner circle. A Mar-a-Lago source explained, “He’s always with Elon. It’s 24/7. Trump’s inner circle is getting smaller. He has dumped some others.”

Growing Frustration Among Trump’s Advisors

The insider added that Trump has been spending more time with Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of his transition team, while advisors who were once regularly seen with him at Mar-a-Lago are now noticeably absent. “The advisors he used to eat with are nowhere to be seen,” the source revealed, indicating a shift in Trump’s social and political dynamic.

Elon Musk Seen as a Powerful Ally

Another insider remarked on the jealousy brewing among Trump’s close associates, noting that many are frustrated by their reduced influence. “Everyone is jealous of Elon,” the source said. “His close associates are a tad miffed they have lost their prime seat.” Some even believe that Musk played a crucial role in Trump’s electoral success, with one source claiming, “Trump credits Elon with helping him win the bro vote.”

Despite Musk’s unofficial role, insiders noted that his partnership with Trump has created opportunities for collaboration, “wheeling and dealing together” on matters related to the country’s future.

Melania Trump Supports Elon Musk

While some members of Trump’s team feel sidelined, Melania Trump is said to have a positive view of Musk. A source close to the First Lady shared, “Melania likes Elon.” This sentiment contrasts with the reported frustration of others who feel Musk’s increasing prominence could be diminishing their own roles.

Trump Jokes About Musk’s Constant Presence

Trump himself has joked about Musk’s frequent presence, telling House Republicans at a recent event, “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him—at least until I don’t like him.” Trump’s family also seems to have embraced Musk, with Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter, Kai Trump, sharing a photo with Musk at the golf course, captioned, “Elon achieving uncle status.”

Spokespeople Defend Musk’s Role

Despite the concerns from some members of Trump’s inner circle, spokespersons have defended Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration. Karoline Leavitt, a transition spokeswoman, stated, “Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends and brilliant leaders working together to Make America Great Again.” She praised Musk as a “once in a generation business leader” whose ideas would help streamline the federal bureaucracy.

Anna Kelly, another spokesperson, lauded Musk’s achievements, saying, “Elon Musk is a genius, an innovator, and has literally made history by building creative, modern, and efficient systems. Elon Musk has dedicated himself to America’s future by offering to serve with President Trump to ensure our government works more efficiently and uses America’s taxpayer dollars effectively.”

Musk’s growing influence is clearly reshaping the dynamics within Trump’s team, with some celebrating the partnership while others feel sidelined as the two leaders work together toward their shared vision for America’s future.

