Trump’s False Immigrant Claim Causes Uproar And Security Fears In Haitian Community

Haitian Americans are expressing fears for their safety following comments made by former President Donald Trump during this week’s presidential debate. Trump repeated a false and derogatory claim about immigrants, specifically alleging that they were “eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats.” This statement was seen as inflammatory and potentially dangerous by Haitian community leaders.

Impact on Springfield, Ohio

In Springfield, Ohio, a city that has seen an influx of Haitian immigrants who have both contributed to the local economy and strained local resources, Trump’s comments have exacerbated existing tensions. Haitian community leaders, including Viles Dorsainvil of the Haitian community center, reported receiving threatening phone calls and experiencing increased hostility. Dorsainvil noted that the community’s sense of security has been significantly impacted.

City and Community Reactions

City officials in Springfield have stated that there are no credible reports of any incidents related to Trump’s claims. Karen Graves, a city spokesperson, confirmed that while there have been no hate crimes specifically targeting Haitian residents, some have been victims of general property theft. The local Haitian community has reported instances of bullying and intimidation, heightened by the false claims.

Political and Social Context

Trump’s remarks come amid a backdrop of rising tensions in Springfield following a tragic accident in 2023, in which a Haitian driver without an Ohio license struck a school bus, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old child and injuries to others. This incident has already strained relations between some local residents and the Haitian community. Trump’s comments have further inflamed these tensions.

Haitian Community Leaders Respond

Guerline Jozef, head of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, expressed dismay at the amplification of the false claim, stating, “my heart fell to the floor” when Trump made the remark. The Haitian Times reported that some Haitian families have kept their children home from school due to fears of violence and discrimination.

State and Local Government Actions

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state is providing $2.5 million to support new residents, including for health services and vaccines. State police will also be involved in enforcing traffic laws to address concerns related to the influx of immigrants.

Criticism of Trump’s Rhetoric

Democratic Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian-American in Congress, criticized Trump’s rhetoric as dangerous, highlighting how such stereotypes and false claims endanger Haitian Americans nationwide. Gepsie Metellus of the Sant La Haitian neighborhood center in North Miami condemned Trump’s comments as a “cheap political shot,” which she believes could have severe consequences for the Haitian community.

As tensions rise, community leaders and local officials continue to address the fallout from Trump’s statements, emphasizing the need for accurate information and respectful dialogue to mitigate further harm.

