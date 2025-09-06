LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 14:07:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday announced the appointment of Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa as the next Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Sherpa, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 2002 batch, is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa (IFS:2002), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” the MEA statement read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry added.

India and Vietnam share traditionally close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as a comprehensive strategic partnership.

India was the Co-Chairman of the International Commission for Supervision and Control formed pursuant to the Geneva Accord of 1954.

India initially maintained Consulate-level relations with the then North Vietnam (Democratic Republic of Viet Nam) and South Viet Nam, and later established full diplomatic relations with Vietnam on 7 January 1972.

India-Vietnam relations were elevated in 2016 to the level of ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam; earlier, the relations were designated as ‘Strategic Partnership’.

The development of India-Vietnam relations is currently guided by a “Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People” adopted by Prime Minister Modi and the then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam during the Virtual Summit held on 21 December 2020.

Prime Minister Modi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong had a telephonic conversation on 15 April 2022.

In 2022, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and both are actively working together to further strengthen their multidimensional cooperation.

Earlier this week, Rohit Rathish, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was appointed as the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-vietnam-relationsindian-ambassador-vietnammea-appointmenttshering-wangchuk-sherpa

RELATED News

Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

QUICK LINKS