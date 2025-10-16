LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 02:02:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

TUNIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The Tunisian government will request again in 2026 an exceptional direct funding from the central bank worth $3.7 billion, the budget bill showed on Wednesday, a move aimed to fill the fiscal deficit, given the scarcity of external financing. The government in 2025 resorted to borrowing $2.3 billion to repay urgent debts, a move experts have warned could push the country into a spiral of inflation. Tunisia will need internal and external financing amounting to tnd 27 billion in 2026, almost the same as last year and may issue sukuk worth 7 billion dinars ($2.3 billion) in the next year. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 2:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) questionable vs. Steelers

BRIEF-Tevogen Says Actively Preparing For Next Stage Of Development Of TVGN 489

Argentine stocks bounce back after Trump comments trigger sell-off; peso dips

Trump signs order to pay US military personnel during government shutdown

Who Is Bipin Joshi? Nepal Observes Candlelight Vigil Over His Killing In Hamas Custody

LATEST NEWS

Adtalem, Google Cloud to launch AI credential program for healthcare professionals

Diwali Rush! Dense Traffic On Delhi – Gurugram Roads, Commuters Stuck For Hours, Watch

Trump says would remove World Cup games from US cities on safety concerns

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

Diwali Gift From Office: From Suitcases To Airfryer, Here’s How Big Brands Like Amazon And Mahindra Surprised Their Employees

US economic activity little changed, employment stable in recent weeks, Fed says

Sumo wrestlers primed to rock London in five-day tournament

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

Sumo wrestling tournament returns to London after 34 years

Did You Also Come Across The Viral Green Suitcase Diwali Gift? Check Which Company Gifted It

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank
Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank
Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank
Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank
QUICK LINKS