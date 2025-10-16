Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

TUNIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The Tunisian government will request again in 2026 an exceptional direct funding from the central bank worth $3.7 billion, the budget bill showed on Wednesday, a move aimed to fill the fiscal deficit, given the scarcity of external financing. The government in 2025 resorted to borrowing $2.3 billion to repay urgent debts, a move experts have warned could push the country into a spiral of inflation. Tunisia will need internal and external financing amounting to tnd 27 billion in 2026, almost the same as last year and may issue sukuk worth 7 billion dinars ($2.3 billion) in the next year. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)

