Turkey’s Jailed Abdullah Ocalan Signals Willingness to End PKK Insurgency Following Key Erdogan Ally’s Proposal

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has indicated that he may be prepared to call for the militants to lay down their arms, following a proposal from a key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan aimed at ending the decades-long insurgency. This statement marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK, which has lasted for over 40 years.

First Visit in Nearly a Decade to Ocalan

On Saturday, two parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples’ Party (DEM) visited Ocalan on the prison island of Imrali, marking the first such visit in nearly ten years. The DEM requested the meeting after Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Erdogan’s Nationalist Movement Party, expanded on a proposal to end the conflict between Turkey and the PKK.

According to a statement from the MPs, Ocalan expressed his readiness to take action toward ending the conflict. “I am ready to take (the) necessary positive step and make the call,” Ocalan was quoted as saying. While he did not clarify exactly what kind of call he was referring to, his remarks came in the wake of Bahceli’s public suggestion that Ocalan call for militants to disarm in exchange for a potential release.

Bahceli’s Proposal and Erdogan’s Response

Devlet Bahceli had made a significant proposal in October, urging Ocalan to announce the end of the PKK’s insurgency. In return, Bahceli suggested that Ocalan could be considered for release. This proposal caught the attention of Turkish politics, with President Erdogan calling it a “historic window of opportunity.” However, Erdogan has not yet commented on the specifics of a peace process.

Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence since his capture 25 years ago, has spent his time in a maximum-security prison on the island of Imrali, located south of Istanbul. His potential willingness to work toward peace, following the proposal, marks a turning point in the long-running Kurdish issue in Turkey.

Ocalan’s Statement on Regional Developments

Ocalan also commented on recent developments in Syria and Gaza, stating that these events made a resolution to the Kurdish issue “undelayable.” He suggested that both the opposition and the Turkish Parliament should contribute to the new process, hinting at possible legal amendments in the future.

This comes after significant political changes in the region, including the recent removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s influence. Turkey has repeatedly stated that it will not allow the Kurdish YPG militia, which it views as an extension of the PKK, to have a role in Syria’s future.

Ocalan’s Willingness to Contribute

Despite the long-standing conflict, Ocalan’s recent statements reflect a possible shift in the PKK’s approach to peace. “I am also qualified and determined to make the necessary positive contribution to the new paradigm that Mr. Bahceli and Mr. Erdogan have empowered,” Ocalan was quoted as saying.

The PKK, which Turkey and its Western allies label as a terrorist organization, has been involved in a violent struggle against the Turkish state for decades. The conflict has claimed more than 40,000 lives, primarily in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast, but it has recently shifted focus to northern Iraq, where the PKK has established a base.

A Potential Turning Point in the Conflict

The latest developments indicate a potential turning point in the long-standing conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state. Ocalan’s comments suggest that there may be an opportunity for peace, especially if both sides are willing to engage in dialogue. However, the details of any agreement remain uncertain, and it is unclear how the Turkish government, particularly President Erdogan, will proceed with this new proposal.

As the situation unfolds, both domestic and international observers are closely watching to see whether this dialogue leads to a lasting resolution of the Kurdish issue in Turkey.