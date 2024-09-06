Typhoon Yagi Hits China’s Hainan, Prompting Widespread Displacement

In the afternoon of September 6, Typhoon Yagi made landfall on China's Hainan Island, after moving south of Hong Kong and displacing many residents.

As per PTI, it is considered most powerful autumn typhoon to strike China. According to national meteorological authorities, typhoon Yagi is expected to make a second landfall in Xuwen County in Guangdong province later on Friday night.

Ahead of typhoon’s arrival, approximately 420,000 people were evacuated in Hainan, and over 500,000 in Guangdong. Residents in Hainan prepared by constructing sandbag barriers and reinforcing windows with tape to prevent flood damage. Reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, trading on the stock market, bank services, and school activities were disrupted as the city issued a No 8 typhoon warning.

This typhoon caused 270 people to seek refuge in government shelters. Around 100 flights were cancelled.

