Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

U.S. President Biden and UK Prime Minister Starmer to Discuss Ukraine’s Push for Expanded Weapon Use

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are scheduled to meet to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. President Biden and UK Prime Minister Starmer to Discuss Ukraine’s Push for Expanded Weapon Use

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are scheduled to meet on Friday, September 13, 2024, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and potential shifts in policy regarding the use of Western-provided weapons. The meeting comes as Ukraine intensifies its efforts to lift restrictions on the use of these weapons against targets deeper within Russia.

Ukrainian Appeals for Expanded Strike Capabilities

During this week’s visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy, Ukrainian officials renewed their appeals for the use of Western-supplied long-range missiles against targets further inside Russian territory. Blinken expressed confidence that the topic would be on the agenda for Biden and Starmer, noting that the U.S. is prepared to adapt its policies as the situation evolves on the battlefield.

Must Read: Southern California Wildfire Is Creating Its Own Weather Patterns, Thousands Forced To Evacuate

This sentiment echoes Blinken’s statements from May when the U.S. first permitted Ukraine to use American-provided weapons just inside Russian borders. Historically, the U.S. has limited the distance of these strikes to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Policy Changes Not Expected

Despite the urgency of the situation, it appears unlikely that Biden and Starmer will announce any immediate changes in policy during their discussions this week. Two U.S. officials, who requested anonymity to discuss private deliberations, indicated that significant policy shifts are not anticipated at this time.

In recent remarks, Biden hinted at a possible review of the current restrictions, stating, “We’re working that out now.” This comment has fueled speculation about potential changes in U.S. policy toward Ukraine’s use of long-range weaponry.

Zelenskyy’s Push for Enhanced Weaponry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been vocal in urging U.S. and allied military leaders to expand the scope of weapons available to Ukraine. Zelenskyy argues that allowing Ukraine to target Russian airbases and launch sites further from the border is crucial, particularly as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid and infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

The Ukrainian leader is also pushing for additional long-range weaponry, including the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which could enable strikes deeper into Russian territory. However, Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz, a Pentagon spokesman, has noted that ATACMS may not fully address Ukraine’s main threat from Russian glide bombs, which are launched from distances exceeding the ATACMS’ range.

Concerns Over Weapon System Availability

American officials have expressed concerns about the availability of sufficient quantities of ATACMS and other weapon systems to make a substantial impact on the ground. One U.S. official highlighted that there may not be enough of these systems to significantly alter the dynamics of the conflict.

Also Read: USA: Pittsburgh School Evacuated After Unidentified Man Found On Campus

Filed under

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Kyiv Policy Changes Strike Capabilities U.S. President Joe Biden ukraine

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox