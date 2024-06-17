The Chinese made a big revelation about United States after the country sung importance of peace at Ukraine peace summit.

According to the Financial Times report, Xi Jinping in a private meeting with EU chief Ursula Von Der Leyen disclosed that U.S. tried to provoke the Chinese military into attacking Taiwan, but Beijing did not heed attention to the bait.

As per the FT report, “Xi also said that a conflict with the US would destroy many of China’s achievements and undermine his goal of achieving a great rejuvenation by 2049.”

But on the contrary, Biden in front of the world has several times vowed to protect the territorial integrity of Taiwan.

Whereas China has always understood Taiwan as its own part and has vowed to reunify it even if that takes force.

But Why U.S. would want China to attack Taiwan?

Well let’s delve into this analogy,

The west threw a similar bait to Russia, and since Feb 2022 Russia has engaged in a full-scale war with the Ukraine.

The conflict put Russia in a situation, that now the country runs out of butter. Multiple sanctions have led Russia’s GDP plummeting down to 7%, which is lower than the pre-war forecast.

But still with many tactics like implying high interest rates to control inflation, cheap exports to friendly countries, and strict policies to avoid foreign exporters to take the money out of Russia has somehow kept the country collapse into ruble.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the entire world has turned against the country. An alleged advantage for America, since it is collecting allies to sanction Russia.

After understanding what America has done to Russia, let’s compare the situation to what if China invades Taiwan.

Then on the name of protecting Taiwan, the U.S. will have a direct control over Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, critical supply chains and a direct access of the Taiwan Strait, one of the world’s key shipping route with world’s 88% trade.

