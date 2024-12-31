Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
UK Special Forces Under Investigation For Alleged War Crimes In Syria

Nine UK Special Forces members may face prosecution over alleged war crimes in Syria, linked to two separate incidents.

UK Special Forces Under Investigation For Alleged War Crimes In Syria

Nine members of the UK Special Forces could face prosecution over alleged war crimes related to at least two incidents in Syria, as revealed by Ministry of Defence (MoD) data, seen by the BBC. According to the information, the Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA) is currently reviewing these cases, which involve one individual in one case and eight individuals in another. While the MoD has not provided specific details of the incidents or confirmed whether these involve single or multiple occurrences, the data raises serious concerns over the conduct of Special Forces during operations against Islamic State (IS) in Syria over the past decade.

The investigation comes in the wake of earlier reports from March 2024, when five serving SAS soldiers were under scrutiny for potential war crimes in Syria, allegedly linked to the killing of a suspected jihadist. The suspect was found near a bomb vest but was not wearing it when killed. Reports suggest the soldiers used excessive force, while they maintained the suspect posed an imminent threat.

In addition to the cases in Syria, the MoD’s data also reveals an ongoing investigation involving a special forces member in Afghanistan. This case is being reviewed in connection with night raids between 2010 and 2013, raising further questions about the actions of UK Special Forces in conflict zones.

The MoD has stated that it holds its personnel to the highest standards of conduct, with consequences including potential dismissal for those found guilty of breaching these standards. However, they have refrained from providing further details on these ongoing investigations. A public inquiry into UK Special Forces’ activities in Afghanistan is also underway, examining whether civilians and unarmed individuals were killed during operations.

Filed under

UK Special Forces world

