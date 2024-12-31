Home
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
US Sanctions Iranian And Russian Entities Over Election Interference

The US Treasury sanctions Iranian and Russian entities for attempting to disrupt the 2024 elections, accusing them of disinformation and influence operations.

US Sanctions Iranian And Russian Entities Over Election Interference

In a significant move, the United States has imposed sanctions on entities in Iran and Russia, accusing them of attempting to meddle in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday, target a subsidiary of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and an organization affiliated with Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU).

The Treasury Department’s statement highlights that these entities aimed to fuel socio-political tensions and sway the U.S. electorate by spreading disinformation. Bradley Smith, Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, emphasized that both Iran and Russia sought to undermine the democratic process through targeted disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the American people.

Specifically, the U.S. sanctions accused Iran’s Cognitive Design Production Center of spearheading influence operations since at least 2023, intending to provoke societal divisions within the U.S. Meanwhile, the Moscow-based Center for Geopolitical Expertise (CGE), under the guidance of the GRU, was charged with generating and distributing disinformation about electoral candidates using generative AI tools. The Treasury also cited CGE’s manipulation of videos and the creation of deepfakes to target U.S. politicians, including baseless allegations against a 2024 vice presidential candidate.

The sanctions come amid ongoing concerns over foreign interference in U.S. elections, with both countries continuing their efforts to impact electoral outcomes. Neither Iran’s mission to the UN nor Russia’s embassy in Washington immediately commented on the latest developments.

The U.S. has warned that it will remain vigilant against any external efforts to undermine its democracy, continuing its stance against foreign interference with these new sanctions aimed at countering malicious disinformation campaigns.

ALSO READ: Europe’s Energy Revolution: Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Ceases

Filed under

iran RUSSUA US world

