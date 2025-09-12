LIVE TV
Home > World > UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry

UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry

UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 04:21:07 IST

New Delhi [India] September 12 (ANI): The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Thursday convened its 3rd Annual Technology Conference in New Delhi, a flagship event that brought together senior leaders from government, industry, and academia to explore how technology can shape the future of bilateral trade, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The conference was graced by Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to the Republic of India, and Ajit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, alongside senior executives from UK and Indian companies across the technology, financial services, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors.

This year’s theme, “UK-India Tech Ventures: A Partnership Transcending Boundaries”, focused on the role of emerging technologies–such as AI, fintech, clean tech, and digital infrastructure–in strengthening global trade, enhancing supply chain resilience, and contributing to India’s Digital India and Viksit Bharat 2047 visions.

At the conference, UKIBC launched a sectoral report titled “UK-India Tech Ventures Partnership Transcending Boundaries.” The detailed report showcases success stories of technology partnerships across sectors and between both countries. We also released a detailed document capturing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), capturing opportunities for Growth and collaboration.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, “Technology and innovation are central to UK-India Vision 2035, endorsed by our Prime Ministers in July. Today’s Technology Conference, delivered by the UK-India Business Council, is championing those ties. It has supported our elevated partnership in trade and investment following the recent signing of our landmark free trade deal and our bilateral Technology Security Initiative (TSI), which sets out how our two countries will work together on the defining technologies of this decade. The conference has been a reflection of the strength of our partnership and our shared ambition to boost growth and solve global challenges.”

Ajit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, spoke about the Indian government’s vision for a tech-enabled economy, aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047. Richard Heald OBE, Chair, UKIBC, commented, “The 3rd Annual Technology Conference demonstrates the strength and ambition of the UK-India technology corridor. We are proud to provide a platform for government and business leaders to exchange ideas, identify solutions, and chart the path forward. UKIBC will continue to work closely with both governments to ensure that this collaboration unlocks opportunities for companies, supports India’s growth journey, and strengthens the UK-India partnership.”

UKIBC is a policy advocacy and strategic consulting not-for-profit, with a mission to grow the UK-India trade and investment. To do that, we provide strategic and practical support to businesses and universities to explore, enter, and expand in both markets.

We want to help more UK businesses to uncover opportunities and succeed in India. Businesses looking at the India opportunity need to develop a strategy based on factual market insights and then implement that strategy. The UK India Business Council has the knowledge, networks, and people to help do this.

UK-India collaboration creates prosperity and jobs in both countries, and UK and Indian businesses have ideas, technology, services and products which improve lives. We work closely with the UK and Indian governments, the devolved administrations, England’s city regions, and State governments across India. We believe a strong UK-India economic partnership is a force for positive change globally. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: India-UK RelationsIndia-UK tiesindia-uk-business

UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry

UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry

UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry
UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry
UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry
UKIBC hosts 3rd Annual Technology Conference with Leaders from Government and Industry

QUICK LINKS