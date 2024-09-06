Ultra-Orthodox Parties Clash with Netanyahu Over Education Funding

In a fresh challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, Israeli ultra-Orthodox parties are once again testing the government's unity with a dispute over education funding.

In a fresh challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, Israeli ultra-Orthodox parties are once again testing the government’s unity with a dispute over education funding. This new conflict adds to the existing tensions regarding the draft of young religious men into the army.

Funding Dispute

The core of the latest rift involves demands from ultra-Orthodox leaders for their educational institutions to receive funding equivalent to state-run schools. Ultra-Orthodox Education Minister Haim Biton, a member of the Shas party, criticized the current disparity and emphasized the need for equal treatment of teachers in their system. “For a year we have been fighting for the entry of ‘New Horizon’ into ultra-Orthodox institutions,” Biton stated, referring to the program that increases school hours and boosts teacher salaries.

Despite the contentious issue, Biton has assured that Shas will not withdraw from the coalition over this dispute.

Parliamentary Boycott

In response to the unresolved funding issue, the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alliance has declared it will boycott parliamentary votes. This move could impact crucial legislation, including a proposed 3.4 billion shekel ($918.35 million) budget increase intended to support Israelis displaced by recent rocket fire from Lebanon. Coalition whip Ophir Katz is actively working to prevent a crisis before this critical vote.

Ongoing Tensions

The dispute highlights the persistent fractures within Netanyahu’s coalition, which has faced continuous challenges over nearly two years, marked by mass protests against judicial reforms and conflict in Gaza. With his coalition of religious and hardline nationalist-religious parties controlling 64 of the 120 parliamentary seats, Netanyahu’s government remains fragile.

Coalition Strains

Far-right parties, such as those led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have frequently tested the coalition’s stability with their demands, especially regarding the Gaza conflict. While the ultra-Orthodox parties have not been as vocal about the war, they have vigorously pushed for benefits for their community, which constitutes about 13% of Israel’s population.

Recent changes to military conscription exemptions for Haredi men by the Supreme Court have further inflamed tensions. Gilad Malach from the Israel Democracy Institute noted that the ultra-Orthodox parties feel sidelined compared to the far-right’s gains. “The Haredi parties feel that the extreme right secured all of its demands from the government while they are failing,” Malach observed.

As Netanyahu’s government faces scrutiny over security lapses and ongoing political discord, these internal tensions may signal deeper, long-term challenges for the coalition’s stability.

