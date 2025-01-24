Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
United States to Withdraw from World Health Organization by 2026: UN

The United States will officially leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 22, 2026, according to a statement from the United Nations.

United States to Withdraw from World Health Organization by 2026: UN

The United States will officially leave the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 22, 2026, according to a statement from the United Nations. This announcement follows formal notification from President Donald Trump, who cited dissatisfaction with the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.

President Trump announced the decision on Monday, just hours after being sworn in for his second term. The WHO, responding on Tuesday, expressed its regret over the decision by its largest financial contributor.

Requirements for Withdrawal From WHO

Under a 1948 joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, the United States must provide a one-year notice before leaving the Geneva-based organization and settle any outstanding dues. The withdrawal process will officially conclude on January 22, 2026.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the United Nations, confirmed, “I can confirm we have now received the U.S. letter on the WHO withdrawal. It is dated 22 January 2025. It would take effect a year from yesterday, on 22 January 2026.”

Impact on WHO Programs

The United States is the WHO’s largest financial backer, contributing approximately 18% of its total funding. For the 2024-2025 period, the WHO’s budget is set at $6.8 billion. The U.S. departure will likely jeopardize key global health programs, especially those focused on combating tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other critical health emergencies.

Health experts, both within and outside the WHO, have raised concerns about the broader implications of the withdrawal. Many fear that the loss of U.S. funding could undermine efforts to address major infectious diseases and health crises worldwide.

Pandemic Treaty and Staffing Changes in WHO

As part of the withdrawal, President Trump has signed an order halting U.S. participation in negotiations for the WHO’s pandemic treaty. The order also directs the recall and reassignment of U.S. personnel currently working with the organization. Additionally, the administration plans to seek alternative partners to take over vital WHO activities.

This is not the first time President Trump has moved to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO. In 2020, during his first term, he initiated steps to exit the organization, citing similar grievances about its performance. However, the withdrawal process was halted when Joe Biden won the presidential election and reversed the decision on his first day in office, January 20, 2021.

Filed under

United States World Health Organization (WHO)

