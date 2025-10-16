LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 06:38:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

(Adds market reaction, background) SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Australia's unemployment rate spiked unexpectedly to a near four-year high in September as more people went looking for work, a weak result that adds to the case for more policy easing. Investors ramped up bets for a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia in November to 71%, from just 40% before the data. Hopes for more easing had faded as policymakers fret about sticky inflation and a revival in consumer spending. The Australian dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6488, while three-year bond futures rallied 10 ticks to 96.62. The heightened expectations of a rate cut pushed the local stock benchmark to a record high. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed net employment rose 14,900 in September from August, when it fell a revised 11,800. That was under market forecasts for a 20,000 gain, while full-time jobs edged up 8,700 after a steep drop the previous month. Annual jobs growth has slowed to just 1.3%, from 3.5% in January. Most crucially, the jobless rate jumped to 4.5%, the highest since November 2021 and against forecasts of a rise to 4.3%, which was the peak forecast by the RBA. The participation rate ticked up to 67.0%, while hours worked rose 0.5%, reversing a drop in August. The RBA held rates steady at 3.60% in September, having cut three times so far this year after assessing the quarterly inflation data. Core inflation had fallen to 2.7% in the second quarter, back in the RBA's target range of 2% to 3%, but recent monthly data pointed to a risk it had not eased further in the third quarter. Governor Michele Bullock said on Thursday that a pickup in consumer spending and higher readings on some parts of inflation had given policymakers pause to consider whether further interest rate cuts were needed. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Toubani Resources Says Kobada Gold Project Receives Environmental And Social Impact Assessment Approval

SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL POLICY CHIEF: 'OPTIMISTIC' WHEN ASKED ABOUT U.S. TARIFF TALKS

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1186 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT MILEI SAYS WILL CONSIDER CABINET CHANGES AFTER OCTOBER MIDTERM ELECTIONS

6PM Hourly update

LATEST NEWS

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

'More than just a car': Aston Martin Aramco unveils new Formula One car in Texas

‘Nothing Is Well In NDA’-Fissures Emerge In Alliance Post Seat-Sharing Declaration

Green Crackers Allowed, BUT Can Only Burst For 3 Hours, Check The SC Guideline

Apple's newly tapped head of ChatGPT-like AI web search to leave for Meta, Bloomberg News reports

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

TSMC Q3 profit expected to set record on AI spending boom

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play
UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play
UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play
UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play
QUICK LINKS