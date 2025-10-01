LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

Australian critical minerals explorer Nova Minerals secured a $43.4 million U.S. Department of Defense grant to produce antimony trisulfide at its Estelle project in Alaska. The funding will help develop a domestic supply chain for defense applications, including munitions and primer production. Following the announcement, Nova’s shares surged over 45%, hitting a two-and-a-half-year high. The grant supports the company’s strategy to establish Alaska as a hub for antimony mining and refining.

Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 10:32:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

(Adds details on grant in paragraphs 2-3 and adds share moves in paragraph 6) Oct 1 (Reuters) – Australian critical minerals explorer Nova Minerals said on Wednesday it had received a $43.4 million U.S. grant to produce antimony trisulfide at its Estelle project in Alaska, sending its shares to a more than two-and-a-half-year high. The U.S. Department of Defense grant will allow Nova unit Alaska Range Resources to help with the development of a local supply chain to produce antimony trisulfide to meet demand from domestic defence-related companies. The grant will go towards funding the initial phase of the company’s strategy to establish an antimony mining and refinery hub in Alaska, Nova said in a statement. “Antimony metal and antimony trisulfide have critical applications in munitions, especially low and medium caliber, where it is used in primer production and case hardening,” Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy Mike Cadenazzi said in a statement. U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Defense to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require action by Congress. Shares of the company rose more than 45.5% in early trading, posting their biggest intraday percent gain since October 2021 and hitting their highest level since February 9, 2023. The benchmark stock index was trading up 0.1%. (Reporting by Nichiket Sunil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 6:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska
Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska
Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska
Nova Minerals Wins $43.4M U.S. Grant to Boost Antimony Production in Alaska

QUICK LINKS