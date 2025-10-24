UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

(Add details of the auctions in paragraphs 2-3, context in paragraphs 3-5) SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Brazilian central bank will hold a spot dollar auction of up to $1 billion on October 27, and a simultaneous reverse FX swap auction, it said in separate statements on Thursday. Both deals start at 9:30 local time, the central bank said. A reverse currency swap, which in this case involves up to 20,000 contracts, is equivalent to buying U.S. dollars in the futures market. The last time Brazil's central bank simultaneously held a spot dollar auction and a reverse FX swap auction was in late June. Central bank chief Gabriel Galipolo has said the June auctions were aimed to address an issue with foreign-exchange coupons, adding they were not a signal of any change in the bank's currency policy. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

