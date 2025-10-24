LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana benjamin netanyahu Lukoil Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 03:36:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

(Add details of the auctions in paragraphs 2-3, context in paragraphs 3-5) SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Brazilian central bank will hold a spot dollar auction of up to $1 billion on October 27, and a simultaneous reverse FX swap auction, it said in separate statements on Thursday. Both deals start at 9:30 local time, the central bank said. A reverse currency swap, which in this case involves up to 20,000 contracts, is equivalent to buying U.S. dollars in the futures market. The last time Brazil's central bank simultaneously held a spot dollar auction and a reverse FX swap auction was in late June. Central bank chief Gabriel Galipolo has said the June auctions were aimed to address an issue with foreign-exchange coupons, adding they were not a signal of any change in the bank's currency policy. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Mount Ridley Mines Seeks Trading Halt Pending Gallium Resource Estimate Announcement

Netanyahu Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Amid Tensions Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

BRIEF-Australian Oilseeds Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Boeing striking workers to vote on a contract

Putin Hits Back At US Sanctions On Rosneft, Lukoil; Says ‘Response Will Be Very Serious’

LATEST NEWS

'A stain on the opening of the NBA season,' says sports law professor on NBA gambling arrests

Boeing union sets October 26 vote on contract offer for 3,200 striking workers

Humbert humbles top seed Fritz in Basel

Boeing striking workers to vote on a contract

Coca-Cola to incur $1 billion charge for African bottling stake sale

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

Putin Hits Back At US Sanctions On Rosneft, Lukoil; Says ‘Response Will Be Very Serious’

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER: LIQUIDITY SAFETY NET HAS TO BE THERE, IT HAS TO BE IN FORM OF CASH GUARANTEE

AI data centre startup Crusoe raising $1.38 billion in latest funding round

Anthropic to use Google's AI chips worth tens of billions to train Claude chatbot

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27
UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27
UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27
UPDATE 1-Brazil's cenbank announces $1 billion spot auction, reverse FX swap deal for October 27

QUICK LINKS