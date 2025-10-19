UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 9 7 1 1 24 10 22 2 Real Madrid 8 7 0 1 19 9 21 3 Villarreal 9 5 2 2 16 10 17 4 Atlético 9 4 4 1 16 10 16 …………………………………… 5 Betis 9 4 4 1 15 10 16 …………………………………… 6 Espanyol 9 4 3 2 13 11 15 …………………………………… 7 Elche 9 3 5 1 11 9 14 …………………………………… 8 Athletic 9 4 2 3 9 9 14 9 Sevilla 9 4 1 4 16 14 13 10 Alavés 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 11 Getafe 8 3 2 3 9 11 11 12 Osasuna 9 3 1 5 7 9 10 13 Levante 8 2 2 4 13 14 8 14 Rayo 8 2 2 4 8 10 8 15 Valencia 8 2 2 4 10 14 8 16 Mallorca 9 2 2 5 10 14 8 17 Celta 9 0 7 2 8 11 7 18 Real Sociedad 9 1 3 5 8 13 6 …………………………………… 19 Oviedo 9 2 0 7 4 16 6 20 Girona 9 1 3 5 6 19 6 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

