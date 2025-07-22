LIVE TV
Home > World > US Announces Exit from UNESCO Citing Anti-Israel Bias and National Interest

US Announces Exit from UNESCO Citing Anti-Israel Bias and National Interest

The US announced its withdrawal from UNESCO, citing misalignment with national interests, opposition to Palestine's membership, and claims of anti-Israel rhetoric. The exit, effective December 31, 2026, marks the second withdrawal under Trump, reversing Biden's decision to rejoin.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 22, 2025 21:33:00 IST

The US on Tuesday announced its withdrawal from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, or UNESCO, citing misalignment with national interests.

“Today, the United States informed Director-General Audrey Azoulay of the United States’ decision to withdraw from UNESCO. Continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States,” a statement from the US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce read.

According to the statement, the withdrawal was made over concerns about the organisation’s alleged focus on divisive agendas and its admission of the “State of Palestine” as a member state.

U.S. Blames UNESCO For Carrying Out Divisive Agendas

The US Department of State Spokesperson described the admission as “highly problematic,” noting that it was against the US’s policy, further accusing the organisation of helping spread “anti-Israel rhetoric,” amid Israel’s heightened military operations in Gaza.

“UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy.

UNESCO’s decision to admit the “State of Palestine” as a Member State is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organisation.

Continued U.S. participation in international organisations will focus on advancing American interests with clarity and conviction,” the statement alleged.

The decision will take effect on December 31, 2026, with the US remaining a full member until that date, the statement noted.

Trump-Led US Government Had Withdrawn From UNESCO In 2017 Also

This is the second time the US has withdrawn from UNESCO under the Trump administration, following its initial withdrawal in 2017 during his first term as President. The US rejoined the group after Biden took office.

UNESCO was founded in 1945, but the US withdrew in 1984 due to perceived bias against US interests and financial mismanagement, according to CNN.

The US rejoined UNESCO in 2003, over twenty years after its initial departure, under former US President George W. Bush, who claimed that UNESCO had made significant reforms.

UNESCO is a specialised agency dedicated to strengthening shared humanity through the promotion of education, science, culture, and communication.

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: israelUNESCOus

