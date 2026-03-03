LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security donald trump astrologer marriage prediction afc cancer Iran attack Aditya Dhar china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing security concerns amid escalating protests in Pakistan over the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6 (Pic Credits: ANI)
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6 (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 3, 2026 12:28:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing security concerns amid escalating protests in Pakistan over the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a post on ‘X’, the embassy said, “Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

The advisory also applies to the US Consulates in Lahore and Karachi as authorities continue to monitor developments.

Deadly Protests Across Pakistan

According to Pakistani daily Dawn, protests erupted nationwide following reports of Khamenei’s assassination in alleged US-Israeli strikes. At least 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad during the unrest.

In Karachi, several roads in the West and South districts were closed amid the deteriorating law and order situation. Law enforcement personnel used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators.

Authorities also imposed Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code across Sindh, prohibiting unlawful assembly, particularly gatherings involving weapons. Multiple road closure alerts were issued, citing security concerns.

Violence Spreads To Gilgit-Baltistan

Protests intensified in Gilgit-Baltistan, with violent clashes reported in Gilgit and Skardu. Seven demonstrators were killed in firing incidents, while more than a dozen others sustained injuries. Angry protesters set ablaze local offices of the United Nations Development Programme in Gilgit. In Skardu, the office of the Superintendent of Police and several government buildings were also torched.

Iran Vows Retaliation

Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning following Khamenei’s death. He had succeeded Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 and led the country for over three decades, maintaining a strong anti-Western stance.

Following his reported killing, Iran vowed what it described as “the most devastating offensive operation” against US and Israeli targets. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops across West Asia, as well as Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘We Had Some Great Times’: Bill Clinton Drops Bombshell On Donald Trump’s Past With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals Shocking Confession

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Is Donald Trump Suffering From Skin Cancer? Doctors Make Big Claim, Question White House Silence As Scabbing Neck Rash, Hand Bruises Spark Fresh Health Scare

Dubai-Bound Emirates Aircraft Returns To India Mid-Air, Flights To Saudi Arabia, UAE Rerouted After Riyadh Attack – Here’s What We Know

Was China Involved In Pahalgam Terror Attack? NIA Makes Big Revelation, Traces GoPro Used For ‘Pre-Attack Recon’ To Chinese Distributor

Middle East War: 3 Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast As Oil Tankers Go Up In Flames, Nearly 20 Injured Across West Asia

Dubai Residents Get ‘Shelter Alerts’ as Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles at UAE- Here’s What Happening

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 in Middle East After US-Israel-Iran War Escalates, Check New Dates Here

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute and Nikko Natividad Video Why is Everyone Searching for Jija Sali Viral Holi MMS? Everything You Need to Know

US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

Iranian Actress Mandana Karimi Praises Trump After Khamenei’s Assassination, Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Says ‘You’ll Be Remembered As Cyrus The Great’

iPhone 17e Vs iPhone 16e: Is The Upgrade Worth It? Check Key Updates And Pricing

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies, Zimbabwe Squads Stranded in India After Middle East Airspace Closure

27-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Hangs Herself After Astrologer Predicts ‘Misunderstandings’, ‘Separation’ Just After Two Years In Marriage

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: Check Official Website, And Steps To Download

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?

US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced
US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced
US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced
US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

QUICK LINKS