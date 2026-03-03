US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels All Visa Appointments Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis – Here’s What It Announced

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing security concerns amid escalating protests in Pakistan over the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a post on ‘X’, the embassy said, “Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

The advisory also applies to the US Consulates in Lahore and Karachi as authorities continue to monitor developments.

Deadly Protests Across Pakistan

According to Pakistani daily Dawn, protests erupted nationwide following reports of Khamenei’s assassination in alleged US-Israeli strikes. At least 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad during the unrest.

In Karachi, several roads in the West and South districts were closed amid the deteriorating law and order situation. Law enforcement personnel used tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators.

Authorities also imposed Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code across Sindh, prohibiting unlawful assembly, particularly gatherings involving weapons. Multiple road closure alerts were issued, citing security concerns.

Violence Spreads To Gilgit-Baltistan

Protests intensified in Gilgit-Baltistan, with violent clashes reported in Gilgit and Skardu. Seven demonstrators were killed in firing incidents, while more than a dozen others sustained injuries. Angry protesters set ablaze local offices of the United Nations Development Programme in Gilgit. In Skardu, the office of the Superintendent of Police and several government buildings were also torched.

Iran Vows Retaliation

Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning following Khamenei’s death. He had succeeded Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 and led the country for over three decades, maintaining a strong anti-Western stance.

Following his reported killing, Iran vowed what it described as “the most devastating offensive operation” against US and Israeli targets. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops across West Asia, as well as Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv.

(Via Agency Inputs)

