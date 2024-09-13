Home
Friday, September 13, 2024
US Imposes Sanctions On Chinese Entities For Backing Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Program

On Thursday, the US State Department announced sanctions targeting Chinese and Pakistani firms involved in supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

These sanctions were imposed under US missile sanctions laws, including the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA).

Which Entities Are Sanctioned? 

As per state Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry (RIAMB) is among those sanctioned.

RIAMB has earlier collaborated with Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), which is believed by the US to be engaged in developing and producing long-range ballistic missiles for Pakistan.

In addition to RIAMB, sanctions have been imposed on three other Chinese firms—Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Company, Universal Enterprise Limited, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited (also known as Lontek)—as well as Chinese national Luo Dongmei (also known as Steed Luo) and the Pakistani company Innovative Equipment.

These entities have been sanctioned for their involvement in transferring controlled missile technology and equipment in violation of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

Earlier, the US had sanctioned other entities, which included Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant and several Chinese companies, for similar activities related to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

According to State Department, these actions are part of ongoing efforts to combat missile proliferation and associated procurement activities.

(With Inputs From ANI)

