US, UK Send Strong Message To Russia: Top Diplomats Vow To Work Together For Ukraine’s Victory

Top diplomats from the US and Britain, on Wednesday, pledged to collaborate for Ukraine's success while discussing potential changes to rules regarding the deployment of Western weapons in Russia. Concerns have grown due to Russia's suspected acquisition of Iranian missiles.

Top diplomats from the US and Britain, on Wednesday, pledged to collaborate for Ukraine’s success while discussing potential changes to rules regarding the deployment of Western weapons in Russia. Concerns have grown due to Russia’s suspected acquisition of Iranian missiles.

In a rare joint visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled nine hours by train from Poland to Kyiv with Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Lammy’s new Labour government has committed to maintaining Britain’s role as a key supporter of Ukraine.

A tripartite meeting

During a tripartite meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart, Blinken remarked that the visit conveyed a strong commitment to Ukraine’s success and victory. Lammy also promised British support until the conflict, described by him as one of Russian imperialism and aggression, ends. He condemned the attacks on Ukrainians as horrific and barbaric, emphasizing that only Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits from any perception of disunity.

On his fifth visit to Kyiv since the Russian invasion, Blinken visited a renowned restaurant to try borscht, a traditional Ukrainian beetroot soup. This visit coincides with a challenging period for Ukraine, as Russia advances on the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region and a month after Kyiv’s unexpected counter-offensive into Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelensky calls for weapons with greater firepower and fewer restrictions

President Volodymyr Zelensky has increased his calls to the West for weapons with greater firepower and fewer restrictions. When asked in Washington about allowing Ukraine to use longer-range weapons for strikes on Russian targets, President Joe Biden indicated that discussions were ongoing.

Biden has expressed strong support for Ukraine but aims to avoid direct conflict between the US and Russia, the world’s leading nuclear powers.

In London, Blinken assured that the US is committed to providing Ukraine with necessary resources to effectively address Russian aggression.

Read More: Antony Blinken to Seek Support for Ukraine in High-Level Meetings with UK Officials in London

Iranian-made missiles

Regarding Iranian missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Russia’s response would be “appropriate,” but did not elaborate further. He indicated that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory would justify Moscow’s offensive, which he claimed was a response to Western support for Ukraine.

Late Tuesday, Ukraine received a boost as the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement that could provide $1.1 billion, which is crucial as Ukraine faces Russian attacks on infrastructure with winter approaching.

The US anticipates that Russia might begin deploying short-range Iranian-made missiles into Ukraine within weeks. Despite Western warnings, Iran proceeded with the missile sale, prompting new sanctions from Western powers.

There are concerns that Iranian shipments might allow Russia to use long-range missiles against less affected areas in western Ukraine.

Britian urges US to be more proactive

Earlier this year, the US approved Ukraine’s use of Western weapons to target Russian forces in direct conflict. British media reported that Biden, who is meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, might end objections to Ukraine using long-range Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

Britain has consistently urged the US, the largest military supplier to Ukraine, to be more proactive with weapons. Ukraine has requested a relaxation of restrictions on US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which can reach targets up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) away.

In a joint letter to Biden, prominent Congressional Republicans urged immediate action on ATACMS. Representative Mike McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that Russia should not be given a sanctuary to commit war crimes against Ukraine with impunity.

The Republican Party remains divided on Ukraine, and a potential victory by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in November could significantly alter US policy. Trump aides have suggested that a Trump administration might use aid as leverage to compel Kyiv into territorial concessions to Russia to end the war.

Also Read: US Presidential Debate: All That Trump and Harris Said About Russia-Ukraine War