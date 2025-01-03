Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Venezuela Announces Reward Of $100,000 For Capture Of Key Opposition Candidate

Venezuela has placed a $100,000 reward for the capture of Edmundo González Urrutia, who claims he won the presidency in July's disputed election.

Venezuela Announces Reward Of $100,000 For Capture Of Key Opposition Candidate

Venezuelan authorities have announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who insists he was the true victor in the country’s contested July presidential election. González, who fled to Spain in September, claims he defeated President Nicolás Maduro, despite official results declaring Maduro the winner. Venezuelan police have shared a wanted poster featuring González’s image, which is being displayed across airports and police checkpoints in the country.

At 75, González is determined to return to Venezuela on January 10 to be sworn in as president, challenging Maduro, who is also set to take the oath of office that day. González fled after being charged with conspiracy and racketeering, with Spain granting him asylum in December. His opposition group has been vocal about what they claim were fraudulent election results, producing evidence they say proves González won by a large margin.

The July election, which led to widespread protests, was marred by violence and the deaths of 28 people. The Venezuelan government has resisted calls from both local and international bodies to release the official vote tally. While some countries, including Russia, recognize Maduro’s victory, the United States and the European Parliament have endorsed González as the rightful president-elect.

The situation continues to escalate as Venezuela’s ongoing economic struggles fuel public dissent and international scrutiny of Maduro’s regime.

ALSO READ: Tensions Rise In South Korea As Authorities Attemp To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol

Filed under

Venezuela world

Advertisement

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah To Lead India In Sydney Test After Rohit Sharma Opts Out: Report

Jasprit Bumrah To Lead India In Sydney Test After Rohit Sharma Opts Out: Report

Tensions Rise In South Korea As Authorities Attemp To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol

Tensions Rise In South Korea As Authorities Attemp To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol

An Orca That Carried Her Calf’s Body For 17 days Earlier Is Now Seen Grieving Over Her New Baby’s Death

An Orca That Carried Her Calf’s Body For 17 days Earlier Is Now Seen Grieving...

Elite Soldier Matthew Livelsberger Shot Himself In the Head Before Cybertruck Exploded In Las Vegas, Cops Say

Elite Soldier Matthew Livelsberger Shot Himself In the Head Before Cybertruck Exploded In Las Vegas,...

Wayne Osmond, Beloved Member Of The Osmond Family, Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Wayne Osmond, Beloved Member Of The Osmond Family, Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Entertainment

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox