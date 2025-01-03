Venezuela Announces Reward Of $100,000 For Capture Of Key Opposition Candidate

Venezuela has placed a $100,000 reward for the capture of Edmundo González Urrutia, who claims he won the presidency in July's disputed election.

Venezuelan authorities have announced a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who insists he was the true victor in the country’s contested July presidential election. González, who fled to Spain in September, claims he defeated President Nicolás Maduro, despite official results declaring Maduro the winner. Venezuelan police have shared a wanted poster featuring González’s image, which is being displayed across airports and police checkpoints in the country.

At 75, González is determined to return to Venezuela on January 10 to be sworn in as president, challenging Maduro, who is also set to take the oath of office that day. González fled after being charged with conspiracy and racketeering, with Spain granting him asylum in December. His opposition group has been vocal about what they claim were fraudulent election results, producing evidence they say proves González won by a large margin.

The July election, which led to widespread protests, was marred by violence and the deaths of 28 people. The Venezuelan government has resisted calls from both local and international bodies to release the official vote tally. While some countries, including Russia, recognize Maduro’s victory, the United States and the European Parliament have endorsed González as the rightful president-elect.

The situation continues to escalate as Venezuela’s ongoing economic struggles fuel public dissent and international scrutiny of Maduro’s regime.

