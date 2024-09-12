Vietnam: Death Toll Climbs To 226 Due To Typhoon Yagi

In a distressing development, the death toll in Vietnam due to Typhoon Yagi has now risen to 226, reveals the government’s disaster management agency.

The typhoon, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, struck Vietnam’s northeastern coast on Saturday.

In Thai Nguyen province, home to Samsung’s largest smartphone manufacturing plant in Vietnam, residents are dealing with significant damage. Even though, floodwaters have begun to recede, and clean-up efforts are underway.

However, Local repair shops are inundated with requests to fix damaged motorbikes and other essential items.

Additionally in Lao Cai province, rescue operations are ongoing for 55 people missing after a flash flood hit Nu Village on Tuesday. The flood has claimed 46 lives and injured 17 others. Authorities have deployed 300 soldiers and 359 local officials to aid in the search and rescue efforts.

Currently, as of Thursday, more than 100 people are still missing, and around 800 have been injured. Flooding in Hanoi, the capital, has begun to ease, although several districts remain submerged.

The city had previously evacuated thousands of residents from areas near the swollen Red River, which reached its highest levels in 20 years.

Currently, international assistance is being mobilized, with aid coming from Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the U.S.

Meanwhile, the river’s waters overall, have started to recede. But, despite this, flash floods and landslides continue to impact northern regions of Vietnam.