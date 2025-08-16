LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin Looks Taken Aback, Russian President’s Rare Reaction As Journalists Grill Him During Alaska Summit With Trump

Putin Looks Taken Aback, Russian President’s Rare Reaction As Journalists Grill Him During Alaska Summit With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin faced tough questions from foreign journalists upon arriving in Alaska. The unusual press barrage targeted civilian casualties and a possible Ukraine ceasefire. Putin offered a rare gesture, indicating he couldn’t hear reporters amid the high-stakes Trump summit.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 02:37:16 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin was confronted with a barrage of questions from foreign journalists upon his arrival in Alaska on Saturday for high-stakes Ukraine war talks with US President Donald Trump.

Putin Rare Gesture

During the welcome ceremony, reporters called out questions on issues ranging from civilian casualties to the prospects of a ceasefire in the three-year-old war. 

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin Meets Trump in Three-on-Three Talks with Top Russian Diplomats

One journalist asked, “When will you stop killing civilians?”, prompting a gesture from Putin suggesting he could not hear. Another question queried why Trump should trust his words, but no definitive response emerged regarding a potential ceasefire.

Such unfiltered exchanges are rare for Putin, whose travel events typically limit press access to state-approved reporters.

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit at US Base

When journalists persisted with their questions throughout the summit, Trump merely had a courteous, “Thank you very much,” before the media was ushered out. The summit is a unusual face-to-face exchange between the US and Russian presidents in the midst of the current clashes in Ukraine, with both presidents under tremendous pressure at home and abroad.

Trump’s Expectations From Alaska Summit With Putin

Ahead of the summit, Trump underscored that the talks could have an impact on both the course of Ukraine conflict and relations between the US and Russia. Addressing Fox News, he stated, “I think it’s going to work out very well, and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast.”

Fox anchor Bret Baier posed to him a question, “If it doesn’t, you walk?” To which Trump responded, “I would walk, yeah.

When Fox anchor Bret Baier asked, “If it doesn’t, you walk?” Trump replied, “I would walk, yeah.”

