Vladimir Putin, Facing Donald Trump’s Deadline, To Change Russia’s Stance On Ukraine? Russian President Gives Big Hint

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that there will be no change in Moscow’s stance on the ongoing war with Ukraine. He also hoped for more peace talks with Kyiv, but said that the momentum of the war was in its favour, reported Reuters.

Recently, US President Donald Trump threatened Russia and said he will impose new sanctions on Moscow and countries that buy its energy exports. Trump also expressed his frustration with Putin. He described the latest attacks by Moscow at several Ukrainian locations as “disgusting.”

What did Vladimir Putin say?

Meanwhile, Putin has stated that three sessions of peace talks with Ukraine had yielded some positive results. He also confirmed that Russia was expecting negotiations to continue.

According to Reuters, he said. “As for any disappointments on the part of anyone, all disappointments arise from inflated expectations. This is a well-known general rule.”

Putin added, “But in order to approach the issue peacefully, it is necessary to conduct detailed conversations. And not in public, but this must be done calmly, in the quiet of the negotiation process.”

The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday also announced that Moscow’s forces had captured the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar after a 16-month battle. Meanwhile, Ukraine denied any such claim and said the town is not under Russian control.

Will there be a ceasefire soon?

Ukraine has urged an immediate ceasefire but Russia wants a final and durable settlement, not a pause. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Putin to meet him for talks. He said, “We understand who makes the decisions in Russia and who must end this war. The whole world understands this too.”

Russia had also said earlier that a leaders’ meeting could only take place to set the seal on agreements reached by negotiators.

Putin recently said, “I will repeat once again, we need a long and lasting peace on good foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine, and ensure the security of both countries.”