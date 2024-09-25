Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky Invites India To Participate In Second Global Peace Summit, Says ‘I have Already…’

In order to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced that he has already invited India to join the second international peace summit aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia. 

Volodymyr Zelensky Invites India To Participate In Second Global Peace Summit, Says ‘I have Already…’

In order to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced that he has already invited India to join the second international peace summit aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he emphasized that “unity always works for peace” and urged all nations to collectively prepare to bring an end to the conflict. “And I invite all of you, all principal nations to join us in this process, all who truly respect the UN Charter. We invite China. We invite Brazil. I have already invited India. We are working with African nations, all of Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, the Pacific region, and North America. all.”

Also Read: Zelenskyy: Very Good Meeting With PM Modi During New York Talks

Moreover, he also asserted that the upcoming peace summit could pave the way for genuine peace, referring to the UN Charter as a crucial tool for achieving this goal. “This process will lead us to peace, to a just peace, a real peace, a peace that will last. All of us already know how to achieve it. We have the peace formula; we have the UN Charter, and we have all the strength needed to make it happen. What’s needed is determination.”

Must Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Expresses Hope For End Of Ukraine War, Says ‘Closer…’

Earlier, India had previously participated in the ‘Summit on Peace in Ukraine’ held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with a delegation from the Ministry of External Affairs attending.

However, India did not endorse any communique or outcome document from the summit, reiterating its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate an early end to the conflict.

