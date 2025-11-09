Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Eight U.S. states across the northern and central regions are preparing for severe winter weather this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple warnings for heavy snow, ice, and strong winds. Forecasters have said these conditions may create dangerous travel situations, cause flight cancellations, and lead to power disruptions in several affected areas.

In Alaska, the Kuskokwim Delta Coast and Nunivak Island remain under alert for blowing snow and strong southeasterly winds. Meteorologists predict up to four inches of snow before a rain-snow mix develops on Sunday. Winds may reach up to 50 miles per hour, reducing visibility and knocking down tree branches. The NWS has warned that travel may become extremely difficult throughout the weekend.

Snowfall Expected Across Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska

Snow has already begun falling across northern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Weather advisories are active through Saturday afternoon, with most areas expecting one to three inches of accumulation. Heavier snowfall is expected between Sioux City and Sioux Falls. In northwest Iowa, snow-covered and slippery roads are creating hazardous travel conditions.

The Northern and Wyoming Black Hills are forecast to receive between three to six inches of snow. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph, causing blowing snow and near-zero visibility. The NWS has issued travel advisories, warning drivers of slick and icy roads. Lake-effect snow is also expected to impact regions near Lake Superior, including parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Wisconsin and Michigan Brace for Lake-Effect Snow

In Wisconsin, Vilas, Ashland, and Iron counties are under snow advisories, with accumulations between two to eight inches expected from Saturday evening through early Monday. Northern Michigan’s Upper Peninsula may receive four to ten inches of snow. Forecasters have cautioned that travel could become very difficult during periods of heavy snowfall, urging residents to remain alert and updated.

Weather Updates and Safety Precautions

Regional NWS offices have shared frequent updates on social media. In Anchorage, Alaska, forecasters have warned of winds reaching 70 mph, with gusts up to 90 mph. In Des Moines, Iowa, snow and rain are expected with up to three inches of accumulation in northern areas. The NWS has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, carry emergency kits, and monitor local advisories as snow and strong winds continue through early next week.

