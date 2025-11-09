LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Eight U.S. states are under severe weather warnings as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts heavy snow, ice, and strong winds this weekend. Regions across Alaska, Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan face travel disruptions and power outage risks due to intense winter conditions.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 9, 2025 05:22:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Eight U.S. states across the northern and central regions are preparing for severe winter weather this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple warnings for heavy snow, ice, and strong winds. Forecasters have said these conditions may create dangerous travel situations, cause flight cancellations, and lead to power disruptions in several affected areas.

In Alaska, the Kuskokwim Delta Coast and Nunivak Island remain under alert for blowing snow and strong southeasterly winds. Meteorologists predict up to four inches of snow before a rain-snow mix develops on Sunday. Winds may reach up to 50 miles per hour, reducing visibility and knocking down tree branches. The NWS has warned that travel may become extremely difficult throughout the weekend.

Snowfall Expected Across Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska

Snow has already begun falling across northern Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Weather advisories are active through Saturday afternoon, with most areas expecting one to three inches of accumulation. Heavier snowfall is expected between Sioux City and Sioux Falls. In northwest Iowa, snow-covered and slippery roads are creating hazardous travel conditions.

The Northern and Wyoming Black Hills are forecast to receive between three to six inches of snow. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph, causing blowing snow and near-zero visibility. The NWS has issued travel advisories, warning drivers of slick and icy roads. Lake-effect snow is also expected to impact regions near Lake Superior, including parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Wisconsin and Michigan Brace for Lake-Effect Snow

In Wisconsin, Vilas, Ashland, and Iron counties are under snow advisories, with accumulations between two to eight inches expected from Saturday evening through early Monday. Northern Michigan’s Upper Peninsula may receive four to ten inches of snow. Forecasters have cautioned that travel could become very difficult during periods of heavy snowfall, urging residents to remain alert and updated.

Weather Updates and Safety Precautions

Regional NWS offices have shared frequent updates on social media. In Anchorage, Alaska, forecasters have warned of winds reaching 70 mph, with gusts up to 90 mph. In Des Moines, Iowa, snow and rain are expected with up to three inches of accumulation in northern areas. The NWS has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, carry emergency kits, and monitor local advisories as snow and strong winds continue through early next week.

Must Read: Helicopter Crash In Wilson County, Locals Confirm Nurses, Pilot Onboard, Rescue Operation Underway

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SnowfallWeather In US

RELATED News

Donald Trump Reportedly Wants His Name On DC’s New $3.7 Billion NFL Stadium

More Than Thousand Flights Cancelled In US Airports Caused By Government Shutdown, All We Need To Know

Taliban Blasts Pakistan, Warns Of Deadly Consequences As Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse, ‘Don’t Test The Patience Of…’

Big Worry For Zohran Mamdani, Elise Stefanik Enters 2026 New York Governor Race, Could Kick Out NYC Mayor Using Rare Power

Pakistan Rushes To Copy India’s CDS Model After Operation Sindoor, New CDF Post May Strip Power From President, Asim Munir Tipped For Top Role

LATEST NEWS

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Bihar Election Battle: When Will Bihar Phase-1 And Phase-2 Results Be Out ?

Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

Sexual Fantasy At Peak! ‘Sex In Moving Car’ At 90 MPH On Highway, Couple Detained: Germany

After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

World Champion D Gukesh Knocked Out Of FIDE World Cup 2025 After Shock Loss To Frederik Svane

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know
Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know
Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know
Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS