Helicopter Crash In Wilson County, Locals Confirm Nurses, Pilot Onboard, Rescue Operation Underway

A LifeFlight helicopter carrying medical staff and a pilot crashed in Wilson County, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon near Cairo Bend Road. Emergency crews reached the site immediately, while the FAA and NTSB have begun investigating the cause of the crash.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 9, 2025 03:34:37 IST

A LifeFlight helicopter carrying medical staff and a pilot crashed in Wilson County, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash occurred around 2 pm in the 7100 block of Cairo Bend Road. Deputies and emergency teams immediately reached the location and began rescue operations.

Authorities asked drivers to stay away from the area to allow rescue workers to operate safely. Local reports confirmed that the helicopter had nurses and a pilot on board. Officials have not yet shared information about injuries or the cause of the crash.

Emergency Teams Continue Rescue Operations

Deputies and emergency crews remained on site as rescue efforts continued through the evening. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on X, stating that multiple agencies were coordinating to handle the situation.

“We are asking motorists to please avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” the department announced. The post also mentioned that more details would be released once available. Residents living near the crash site were requested to cooperate with authorities as investigations and recovery work progressed.

Following the incident, Rep. Scott DesJarlais urged citizens to pray for those involved in the crash. He also asked people to stay clear of the area to support emergency responders in their work. Some residents shared their reactions online, expressing concern and confusion about the cause of the crash. One user wrote, “This is very strange, another helicopter crash… Do we have someone sabotaging our air service?” Others conveyed sympathy for the nurses and pilot believed to be on board.

Investigation by FAA and NTSB Begins

A spokesperson for LifeFlight confirmed to NBC affiliate WSMV that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will lead the investigation. Officials will examine the wreckage to determine what led to the crash. LifeFlight helicopters play a vital role in transporting critically injured or ill patients to trauma centers or hospitals. Staffed by trained nurses and paramedics, these air ambulances provide urgent care during flight, often reaching remote locations faster than ground vehicles. More information will be released after the initial investigation.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 3:34 AM IST
Tags: helicopter crash

QUICK LINKS