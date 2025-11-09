Donald Trump Reportedly Wants His Name On DC’s New $3.7 Billion NFL Stadium

US President Donald Trump recently has expressed interest in having his name on the Washington Commanders’ upcoming $3.7 billion stadium, according to ESPN. Sources revealed that a senior White House official has already reached out to the Commanders’ ownership group to discuss the naming idea. The insider said, “It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen.”

When questioned by ESPN, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not confirm the development but said that Trump’s name would be a “beautiful” fit for the new stadium. She added that it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the Commanders’ new stadium possible. Reports indicate the president remains keen on the proposal and intends to push it forward soon.

BREAKING: While Tens of Millions of People are awaiting SNAP to survive, and Millions are likely to be thrown off of Health Insurance, Trump reportedly wants the Washington Commanders to name their planned $3.7 billion stadium after him. pic.twitter.com/gFDiQG4RXH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2025

D.C. Council and Park Service to Decide on Naming Rights

The decision regarding the stadium’s name will not rest solely with the Commanders. The District of Columbia Council, which leases the property, and the National Park Service, managing the old RFK Stadium site, will also play key roles. The new state-of-the-art stadium, set to open in 2030, will stand near the Anacostia River in southeast Washington, D.C.

Sources claim President Trump will attend the Washington Commanders’ upcoming game against the Detroit Lions. During the event, he is expected to meet the Commanders’ owners to further discuss the stadium naming proposal. The White House has not released details of the scheduled conversation, but it is expected to take place during the match.

Construction plans for the Commanders’ new stadium were approved by the D.C. Council in November. The structure will replace the old RFK Stadium, a historic venue for football in Washington, D.C. Earlier, Trump had hosted NFL and D.C. officials at the White House to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft would take place in the nation’s capital.

Trump’s Earlier Demands Over Team’s Name

This is not Trump’s first involvement with the Commanders’ stadium. In July, he threatened to delay the deal unless the team reverted to its original “Redskins” name. “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should immediately change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There is a big clamoring for this,” he added.

