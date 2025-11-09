More Than Thousand Flights Cancelled In US Airports Caused By Government Shutdown, All We Need To Know

As the US Airports is facing massive flight cancellation due to the ongoing government shutdown, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) initiated a mandatory slowdown on Friday. It started with 1,000 flights canceled followed by another 950 flights on Saturday.

It must be noted that, Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina faced the worst disruptions, reporting 120 canceled arrivals and departures by midday. Airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Orlando also faced major service interruptions.

Government Shutdown Deepens Air Travel Crisis

The FAA confirmed that the flight reductions currently affect 4% of operations at 40 major airports, with the percentage expected to rise to 10% by Friday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that deeper cuts could follow if the shutdown continues. Air traffic controllers, who have not received paychecks for nearly a month, continue to work mandatory overtime without pay.

Staffing shortages in key hubs like Charlotte and Newark further slowed operations. Analysts expect disruptions to expand if the shutdown persists, creating difficulties for passengers ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Travelers across the country faced growing uncertainty over canceled flights. Many passengers, including international travelers, reported last-minute rebookings and overnight delays. Rental car companies reported a sharp rise in one-way bookings, as passengers turned to road travel. Some people opted to cancel their trips altogether.

Airlines operating at major U.S. airports began adjusting schedules to comply with FAA directives. The order initially reduced 4% of flights and will gradually expand in coming days.

Cargo operations were also impacted, with nearly half of U.S. air freight typically transported in passenger aircraft. Supply chain experts warned that longer flight disruptions could increase shipping costs and raise retail prices. Syracuse University professor Patrick Penfield said the slowdown could eventually affect the supply of holiday goods, potentially delaying deliveries and raising transportation expenses across industries.

Economists and industry leaders warned that the effects of the FAA slowdown will spread across multiple sectors if the shutdown continues. Tourism, manufacturing, and retail businesses could face significant financial losses as air travel disruptions grow. Greg Raiff, CEO of Elevate Aviation Group, said the cascading effects would hit everything from hotel revenues to local city taxes. The shutdown has already strained air traffic control operations, and further delays may affect business meetings, cargo delivery, and tourism. The FAA continues to monitor the evolving situation as cancellations rise daily.

