Philippines Issues Severe Storm Surge Warning As Typhoon Fung-wong Nears Landfall

Up to 200 mm of rainfall is expected in eastern Philippine provinces, particularly in the Bicol region, as well as parts of Samar, raising the risk of widespread flooding and landslides, while northern and central Luzon could see 100-200 mm rainfall during its passage.
PAGASA urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground and halt all marine activities, warning of destructive storm surges that could inundate coastal communities, and warned of violent winds.
Several local governments have suspended classes for Monday, and the Philippines’ flag carrier has cancelled some flights, ahead of Fung-wong’s expected landfall.
The warning comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi left a trail of destruction across the region, ripping through coastal communities, toppling trees, and shredding roofs and windows.
Kalmaegi killed 204 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, displaced hundreds of thousands, and knocked out power across wide areas.
Vietnam’s disaster agency reported damage to nearly 2,800 homes, and said about 500,000 people remain without electricity. In the Philippines, raging floods destroyed homes and clogged streets with debris.
Vietnam and the Philippines are highly vulnerable to tropical storms and typhoons due to their locations along the Pacific typhoon belt, regularly experiencing damage and casualties during peak storm seasons.
In Thailand, Kalmaegi’s lingering impact caused heavy rain and localised flooding in parts of the northeast and central regions.
Scientists have warned that storms such as Kalmaegi are becoming more powerful as global temperatures rise.
(With Reuters Inputs)
