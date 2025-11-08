LIVE TV
Home > World > Philippines Issues Severe Storm Surge Warning As Typhoon Fung-wong Nears Landfall

PAGASA warns of life-threatening storm surges and destructive winds as Typhoon Fung-wong nears the Philippines, expected to intensify into a super typhoon. Heavy rain, flooding, and landslides are likely; classes and flights have been suspended.

PAGASA warns of life-threatening storm surges as Typhoon Fung-wong nears. (Photo: Canva)
PAGASA warns of life-threatening storm surges as Typhoon Fung-wong nears. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 8, 2025 16:22:05 IST

The Philippines’ state weather bureau has issued an alert for life-threatening storm surges of up to five metres and destructive winds as Typhoon Fung-wong moves closer to the country’s eastern coast. The system is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon before making landfall on Sunday night.

According to PAGASA forecaster Benison Estareja, the typhoon’s massive circulation stretching roughly 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) is already bringing heavy rain and strong winds to eastern parts of the country.

Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, currently carries maximum sustained winds of 140 kph with gusts reaching 170 kph. Estareja said the storm could intensify further to around 185 kph as it approaches land, with wind speeds powerful enough to destroy homes, uproot trees, and damage structures.

Rainfall is expected in eastern Philippine provinces

Up to 200 mm of rainfall is expected in eastern Philippine provinces, particularly in the Bicol region, as well as parts of Samar, raising the risk of widespread flooding and landslides, while northern and central Luzon could see 100-200 mm rainfall during its passage.

PAGASA urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground and halt all marine activities, warning of destructive storm surges that could inundate coastal communities, and warned of violent winds.

Several local governments have suspended classes for Monday, and the Philippines’ flag carrier has cancelled some flights, ahead of Fung-wong’s expected landfall.

The warning comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi left a trail of destruction across the region, ripping through coastal communities, toppling trees, and shredding roofs and windows.

Kalmaegi killed 204 people in the Philippines and five in Vietnam, displaced hundreds of thousands, and knocked out power across wide areas.

Vietnam’s disaster agency reported damage to nearly 2,800 homes, and said about 500,000 people remain without electricity. In the Philippines, raging floods destroyed homes and clogged streets with debris.

Vietnam and the Philippines are highly vulnerable to tropical storms and typhoons due to their locations along the Pacific typhoon belt, regularly experiencing damage and casualties during peak storm seasons.

In Thailand, Kalmaegi’s lingering impact caused heavy rain and localised flooding in parts of the northeast and central regions.

Scientists have warned that storms such as Kalmaegi are becoming more powerful as global temperatures rise.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 4:22 PM IST
Tags: PAGASA storm warningPhilippines typhoonsuper typhoon alertTyphoon Fung-wong

Philippines Issues Severe Storm Surge Warning As Typhoon Fung-wong Nears Landfall

QUICK LINKS