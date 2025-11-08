LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

Turkey has announced arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top officials, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza 'Genocide' Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision (Pic Credit: 'X')
Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza 'Genocide' Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision (Pic Credit: 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 15:51:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

Turkey has announced the arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top officials, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

A day prior, Istanbul’s prosecutor’s office confirmed that arrest warrants were issued for 37 Israeli officials, including Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and Army Chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

The prosecutor’s statement accused Israel of “genocide and crimes against humanity” allegedly committed “systematically” during the war in Gaza. It also cited the bombing of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, a medical facility built by Turkey in Gaza, which was hit by Israeli airstrikes in March.

Turkey’s move follows months of condemnation from Ankara over the Gaza conflict. The country has been one of the loudest critics of Israel’s actions and even joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last year.

Hamas Welcomes Turkey’s Action

The militant group Hamas praised Turkey’s announcement, calling it a “commendable measure” that reflects the “sincere positions of the Turkish people and their leaders, who are committed to justice, humanity, and fraternity.”

The group stated the decision reaffirmed Turkey’s long-standing support for the “oppressed Palestinian people.”

Israel Rejects The Allegations

“In Erdoğan’s Turkey, the judiciary has long since become a tool for silencing political rivals and detaining journalists, judges, and mayors. Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant Erdoğan,” foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar stated through a post on X.

READ MORE: 5 Indians Abducted Mn Mali, Al-Qaeda-Linked Groups Suspected, Staff Evacuated To Bamako

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahugazaturkey

RELATED News

US Woman Throws Hot Coffee At McDonald’s Worker Over Delayed Order, Video Goes Viral

‘No More Talks’, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Draws Red Line With Afghanistan

“Vivek Ramaswamy Will Be A…”: U.S. President Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

US Visa Applicants Face New Barriers, Check What’s New

US Shutdown Disrupts Travel: ‘Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, 20% Plane Cuts’, Warns Trump Administration

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

October 2025 EV Sales Surge: Tata, Mahindra, And JSW MG Drive India’s Electric Revolution

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Scolds Bodyguard For ‘Not Knowing How To Fire Gun’, Video Goes Viral

Mother And 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Murdered In Rajasthan Home, Police Probe Chilling Robbery

How To Claim Your Free 18-Month Google AI Pro Subscription With Jio – Play With AI Like A Pro!

‘Mom And Dad, Please Forgive Me’: NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Kanpur Hostel, Suicide Note Reveals Emotional Strain

Bihar Elections Phase 2: Full List of Key Constituencies and High-Stakes Contests Between RJD, BJP, JD(U) & Congress on Nov 11

Bihar Election 2025: Pramod Kumar vs Dewa Gupta- Motihari Becomes Election Spotlight

Thane Shocker: Wife And Neighbour Kill Man Over Love Affair, Dump Body In Badlapur River

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision
Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision
Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision
Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

QUICK LINKS