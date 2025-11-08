Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’ Claims, Hamas Welcomes Decision

Turkey has announced the arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top officials, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

A day prior, Istanbul’s prosecutor’s office confirmed that arrest warrants were issued for 37 Israeli officials, including Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and Army Chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

The prosecutor’s statement accused Israel of “genocide and crimes against humanity” allegedly committed “systematically” during the war in Gaza. It also cited the bombing of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, a medical facility built by Turkey in Gaza, which was hit by Israeli airstrikes in March.

Turkey’s move follows months of condemnation from Ankara over the Gaza conflict. The country has been one of the loudest critics of Israel’s actions and even joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last year.

Hamas Welcomes Turkey’s Action

The militant group Hamas praised Turkey’s announcement, calling it a “commendable measure” that reflects the “sincere positions of the Turkish people and their leaders, who are committed to justice, humanity, and fraternity.”

The group stated the decision reaffirmed Turkey’s long-standing support for the “oppressed Palestinian people.”

Israel Rejects The Allegations

“In Erdoğan’s Turkey, the judiciary has long since become a tool for silencing political rivals and detaining journalists, judges, and mayors. Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant Erdoğan,” foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar stated through a post on X.

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office – which, as recalled, recently orchestrated the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul merely for daring to run against Erdoğan – has now issued “arrest warrants” for Israeli leaders and senior officials. In Erdoğan’s Turkey, the judiciary has long… — Gideon Sa’ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 7, 2025

