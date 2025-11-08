LIVE TV
Home > World > 5 Indians Abducted Mn Mali, Al-Qaeda-Linked Groups Suspected, Staff Evacuated To Bamako

5 Indians Abducted Mn Mali, Al-Qaeda-Linked Groups Suspected, Staff Evacuated To Bamako

Five Indian workers engaged in electrification projects in Mali have been abducted by unidentified gunmen near Kobri, officials confirmed. The company has relocated its remaining Indian staff to Bamako as a precaution, while no group has yet claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. The incident follows a recent trend of high-profile abductions in the region amid escalating jihadist and criminal violence.

Five Indian workers kidnapped in Mali amid rising insecurity; company relocates staff to Bamako as no group claims responsibility yet. Photo: X.
Five Indian workers kidnapped in Mali amid rising insecurity; company relocates staff to Bamako as no group claims responsibility yet. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 8, 2025 15:00:14 IST

5 Indians Abducted Mn Mali, Al-Qaeda-Linked Groups Suspected, Staff Evacuated To Bamako

Five Indian workers employed on electrification projects in Mali have been abducted by unidentified gunmen, according to security officials quoted by news agency AFP. The incident took place near Kobri, a region that has seen growing insecurity in recent months.

“We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals,” a representative of the company employing them told AFP. Following the abductions, other Indian employees working with the same firm were moved to Bamako for safety. No militant group has so far claimed responsibility.

Recent Pattern of Abductions in Mali 

The kidnapping comes just weeks after a similar high-profile abduction of foreign nationals. In September, militants belonging to the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) seized two Emirati nationals and one Iranian near Bamako. The hostages were released last week in exchange for a ransom reportedly exceeding $50 million, AFP reported.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued a statement on the latest incident.

Also Read: Trump Gives Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil Rules Amid EU Tensions

Security Crisis in Mali

Mali continues to experience widespread unrest driven by armed criminal networks and jihadist organizations affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. The country is currently under military junta rule, and its instability has been compounded by a severe fuel blockade.

The blockade has pushed Mali into an economic crisis, forcing school closures, limiting agricultural activity, and restricting electricity access. On Monday, President Assimi Goita appealed to citizens to reduce non-essential travel, saying the government would “do everything possible to deliver fuel.”

Rise of JNIM and Regional Conflict in Mali

The worsening security situation is closely tied to the growth of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a coalition of armed groups aligned with Al-Qaeda. Formed in 2017, JNIM brought together several factions, including:

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)

Ansar Dine

Al-Murabitun

The Macina Group

The merger strengthened coordination among these groups and broadened their influence across the Sahel.

Violence Against Civilians in Mali

JNIM’s leader, Iyad Ag-Ghali, has been a key figure in northern Mali’s political and militant landscape for decades. A former leader of Tuareg uprisings in the 1990s, he founded Ansar Dine in 2012 with the stated aim of implementing his interpretation of Islamic law.

Since then, JNIM has expanded its presence across central Mali and border regions with Burkina Faso and Niger. The group has used guerrilla tactics, improvised explosive devices, targeted assassinations, and local-level negotiations to deepen control in areas where state presence is limited.

Human rights groups have documented the group’s abuses, including intimidation and violence against civilians accused of cooperating with government forces. JNIM has also targeted schools, roads, and communication infrastructure to weaken state authority.

Also Read: US Shutdown Disrupts Travel: ‘Over 1,000 Flights Canceled, 20% Plane Cuts’, Warns Trump Administration

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 3:00 PM IST
