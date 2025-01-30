Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Washington DC Plane Crash: What All You Know About The Aircraft Involved?

The accident involved two aircraft: a Canadair Regional Jet 700 (CRJ700) operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines and a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Washington DC Plane Crash: What All You Know About The Aircraft Involved?

A tragic plane crash occurred when a passenger plane carrying 64 people collided with a military helicopter carrying four passengers


A tragic mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, has claimed multiple lives, prompting an extensive search operation in the freezing Potomac River. The accident involved two aircraft: a Canadair Regional Jet 700 (CRJ700) operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines and a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Here’s what we know about both aircraft.

Canadair Regional Jet 700 (CRJ700)

The CRJ700 is a regional jet built in Canada by Bombardier. It is a single-aisle aircraft designed for short to medium-haul flights. Depending on the configuration, the CRJ700 can accommodate between 68 and 78 passengers, though American Airlines’ version seats 65 passengers across three classes.

This aircraft is powered by two jet engines mounted on the rear of the fuselage, providing efficient propulsion and fuel economy for regional routes. The CRJ700 first took flight in 1999, and its production continued until 2020. The specific aircraft involved in the collision, tail number N709PS, was manufactured in 2004, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records.

American Airlines Flight 5342, the flight involved in the crash, had departed from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The aircraft was en route to Washington, DC, when it collided with the Black Hawk helicopter.

UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter

The UH-60 Black Hawk is a military utility helicopter developed by Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin. It is widely used by the US Army and other military branches for transport, reconnaissance, and combat operations. The helicopter is powered by twin turbine engines and can carry up to 12 troops in a combat-ready configuration.

The Black Hawk has been in service since the late 1970s and remains a key component of US military operations. Lockheed Martin reports that more than 5,000 Black Hawks are in service worldwide, with 35 nations operating the aircraft.

The Black Hawk involved in the collision was on a routine training flight with three soldiers on board. Officials have not confirmed the specific mission or the reason why the helicopter was in the airspace near Reagan National Airport at the time of the crash.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), are investigating the cause of the midair collision. The crash has resulted in confirmed fatalities, with no survivors recovered as of yet. Approximately 300 first responders are searching the Potomac River, where both aircraft crashed.

Reagan National Airport remains closed until at least 11 a.m. ET on Thursday as officials assess the situation. President Donald Trump reacted to the incident on Truth Social, calling it “a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented.”

As the investigation unfolds, aviation and defense officials will be looking into air traffic control communications, flight paths, and potential mechanical failures to determine what led to this devastating incident.

