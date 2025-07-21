Watch | Bangladesh Air Force Training Jet Crashes Into Dhaka School Campus; One Dead, Several Injured

In a tragic turn of events on Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in Dhaka’s Uttara area, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. The incident occurred during the morning hours and has prompted immediate rescue operations from both fire and military teams.

According to reports, the F-7 BGI aircraft went down on the premises of Milestone School and College, located in the Diabari area of northern Dhaka. The crash caused a fire and thick smoke to engulf parts of the campus, videos of which quickly began circulating on social media.

Initial reports from PTI quoted both military and fire department sources confirming the fatal crash. Lima Khanam, an official at the Fire Service Central Control Room, told bdnews24, “The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away.”

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations department issued a brief statement acknowledging the incident, confirming that the downed jet belonged to the Air Force. However, no further details were immediately available regarding the pilot or the nature of the training operation.

VIDEO | Dhaka: Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a school in Dhaka, killing at least one person, fire official says. More details awaited. (Source: PTI Videos) pic.twitter.com/bzXMGqJTEE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2025

Local broadcaster Jamuna TV also reported that the injured could be more than they thought, with at least 13 people including students presumed injured from the impact and resulting chaos; however, these figures are not verified.

Emergency services were seen working on site, and authorities would be expected to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

This is not the first aviation disaster to hit South Asia in recent weeks. On July 9, two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed during a training mission in Rajasthan’s Churu district.

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh were killed in this incident. Additionally, there was an Air India AI717 crash almost a month ago in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The flight crashed into the roof of a medical college hostel, killing 241 of 242 passengers onboard and 19 people on the ground.

Authorities in Bangladesh are expected to release further updates as more information becomes available about the Dhaka crash. Investigations will likely focus on technical failures, weather conditions, and pilot error, all of which are commonly examined in military aviation accidents.

