Watch: Floodwater Enters NYC Subway Stations After Heavy Rains, State Of Emergency In New Jersey

Severe storms flooded NYC subways and New Jersey towns, triggering a state of emergency. Rescuers saved stranded drivers, homes were damaged, and businesses inundated. Authorities are continuing cleanup efforts as more rain threatens already hard-hit areas across the Tri-State region.

Floodwaters hit NYC subways and New Jersey towns after intense storms. (Image courtesy: X/@gecko39)
Floodwaters hit NYC subways and New Jersey towns after intense storms. (Image courtesy: X/@gecko39)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 21:46:05 IST

New Yorkers and New Jersey residents woke up to scenes of chaos on Tuesday morning after relentless rains led to flash floods, swamping subway stations, stranding cars and forcing dramatic water rescues across the region, the US media reported. 

Flash Floods Batter Region, Trigger Emergency Response

Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late Monday, citing public safety concerns and continued weather risks.

NYC Subway Disruptions and Travel Chaos

According to The New York Times, New York City commuters faced major disruptions as subway services were either suspended or in some cases, delayed due to flooding at stations. Train services were affected across multiple lines after water gushed into underground platforms, adding to the city’s infrastructure woes.


Drenched Jersey: Cars, Businesses and Homes Hit Hard

The flash floods also resulted in two casualties in New Jersey, as scenes of devastation unfolded in Union County, where towns like Scotch Plains and Plainfield were overwhelmed by rapidly rising waters, according to a CBS News report published Tuesday. 

In one rescue, a man was pulled from his car using a rope as water rushed around him. Boats and even frontloaders were deployed to rescue stranded residents.

Route 22 remains closed for emergency repairs in Somerset County, CBS News reported, adding that a house exploded in North Plainfield amid the chaos.

House Explosion Adds to Mayhem

The home, the report said, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, wading through ankle-deep water to tackle the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Heavy rain also impacted local businesses, with local businesses lamenting “six inches to a foot-deep water gushing inside restaurants in Roselle Park.  

Some other told the network they had “never seen flooding like this”.

Reports suggest residents across the Northeast are now bracing for cleanup and possibly more rain ahead.

