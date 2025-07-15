Watch: Floodwater Enters NYC Subway Stations After Heavy Rains, State Of Emergency In New Jersey

New Yorkers and New Jersey residents woke up to scenes of chaos on Tuesday morning after relentless rains led to flash floods, swamping subway stations, stranding cars and forcing dramatic water rescues across the region, the US media reported.

Flash Floods Batter Region, Trigger Emergency Response

Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late Monday, citing public safety concerns and continued weather risks.

NYC Subway Disruptions and Travel Chaos

According to The New York Times, New York City commuters faced major disruptions as subway services were either suspended or in some cases, delayed due to flooding at stations. Train services were affected across multiple lines after water gushed into underground platforms, adding to the city’s infrastructure woes.

🚨 Flash Floods in NYC Subway Now 😳 New Jersey and New York are experiencing extreme Flash Flooding like so many parts of the rest of the country pic.twitter.com/RN9LxLgoFv — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) July 15, 2025

🔥WOWZERS..MANHATTAN being deluged. I lived in Chelsea right around where this was occurring on 28th & 8th Ave on the 1 train. I’ve never seen rain anything like what I’m seeing from these videos and I lived here during Hurricane Sandy. The brunt of the flooding was Downtown Fidi… pic.twitter.com/oCMWQR1W9v — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 15, 2025





🚨🇺🇸 NYC SUBWAYS FLOODING AS FLASH FLOODS HIT EAST COAST Flash flood warning in effect until 9:45 PM as powerful storms cause multiple vehicle stalls and water rescues across Tri-State Area.pic.twitter.com/xfyBrZZYgY https://t.co/1M4u3fiUWx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 15, 2025

Drenched Jersey: Cars, Businesses and Homes Hit Hard

The flash floods also resulted in two casualties in New Jersey, as scenes of devastation unfolded in Union County, where towns like Scotch Plains and Plainfield were overwhelmed by rapidly rising waters, according to a CBS News report published Tuesday.

The New Jersey SUBWAYS FLOODING AS FLASH FLOODS HIT EAST COAST Flash flood warning in effect until 9:45 PM as powerful storms cause multiple vehicle stalls and water rescues across Tri-State Area. pic.twitter.com/oqQYD4TpAA — Alistair Pallesen (@yzimng2) July 15, 2025

In one rescue, a man was pulled from his car using a rope as water rushed around him. Boats and even frontloaders were deployed to rescue stranded residents.

Route 22 remains closed for emergency repairs in Somerset County, CBS News reported, adding that a house exploded in North Plainfield amid the chaos.

House Explosion Adds to Mayhem

The home, the report said, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, wading through ankle-deep water to tackle the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Heavy rain also impacted local businesses, with local businesses lamenting “six inches to a foot-deep water gushing inside restaurants in Roselle Park.

Some other told the network they had “never seen flooding like this”.

Reports suggest residents across the Northeast are now bracing for cleanup and possibly more rain ahead.

