After enduring over 470 days of captivity, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were joyfully welcomed back to Israel on Sunday evening. Their release by Hamas marked a moment of relief and celebration across the nation, with families, officials, and advocacy groups expressing their gratitude and renewed hope.

Thousands of people are now gathering in Hostages Square for a collective viewing alongside the families of the hostages during these deeply moving, historic moments. Join us 🎗️ Photo credit: Paulina Patimer#BringThemHomeNow#UntilTheLastHostage #AllTogether pic.twitter.com/yuJNRZGMa1 — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) January 19, 2025

A Grandmother’s Relief After Hostage Release

Romi Gonen’s grandmother, Dvora Leshem, expressed immense joy upon seeing her granddaughter’s return. Speaking to Israeli media, Leshem remarked on Gonen’s resilience and survival.

“She looks great,” Leshem told Channel 12 after seeing footage of Gonen being transferred to the Red Cross. “I am glad to see her on her feet.”

When asked about her belief in Romi’s return, Leshem said, “Of course I believed this would happen, I just don’t understand why it took so long.” She praised Romi as “wonderful” and acknowledged the strength it took to endure such an ordeal. Leshem also emphasized the need to bring all remaining hostages home, stating, “My heart is with all of the hostages.”

Romi, Emily, and Doron – so beloved and missed – an entire nation rejoices at your return. We send you and your families a huge embrace. This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together. “The eyes weep bitterly,… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 19, 2025

A Light in the Darkness

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement celebrating the release of the three hostages.

“After 471 agonizing days in captivity, Emily, Doron, and Romi are finally returning home – to their families who worked tirelessly for their release, to friends who prayed for their well-being, and to an entire nation that never lost faith this day would come,” the forum stated.

Their release, described as “a beacon of light in the darkness,” was hailed as a triumph of the human spirit. However, the forum reminded citizens that the struggle was far from over.

“Their return reminds us of our profound responsibility to continue working towards the release of everyone – until the last hostage returns home,” the statement concluded.

Advocacy Groups Share Joy and Resolve On Hostage Release

The Tikva Forum, which advocates for increased efforts to secure the release of hostages, expressed its joy. “It is deeply moving to see the girls returning home. We share the joy of the families who now get to embrace their daughters,” the forum said.

Similarly, the Valor Forum, representing bereaved families affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, expressed a mix of joy and determination. “We all hope and pray to witness the release of all our hostages as part of achieving the full objectives of the war, including the dismantling of Hamas and restoring security to the residents of the South,” the forum stated.

Political Leaders React To Hostage Release

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the women back with warmth and hope. “This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together,” Herzog wrote on social media.

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed regret for the prolonged captivity, saying, “Thank you for surviving the ordeal; we’re sorry it took too long.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite previously opposing the deal that facilitated the release, welcomed the women’s return. “Welcome home,” he wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Simcha Rothman, a Member of the Knesset who also opposed the deal, acknowledged the emotional significance of the moment. “Every Jewish soul is, for us, a world in its entirety,” Rothman stated, highlighting the importance of valuing every life.

The release of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher has brought temporary solace to Israel. However, the nation remains steadfast in its mission to secure the release of all hostages, reaffirming its commitment to leaving no one behind. This poignant moment serves as a reminder of resilience, unity, and the unyielding pursuit of justice and safety for all.