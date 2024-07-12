Watch: Joe Biden Mistakenly Identifies Zelenskyy As Putin & Kamala Harris As Trump at NATO Summit

US President Joe Biden sparked controversy during the NATO Summit when he mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vice President Kamala Harris as former President Donald Trump.

At a news conference following the summit, Biden’s remarks drew attention after he confusingly commented on Harris’s qualifications vis-à-vis Trump. “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I did not think she was not qualified to be president,” Biden stated, eliciting gasps and groans from journalists, according to the New York Post.

This slip followed an earlier incident during a NATO ceremony where Biden initially introduced Zelenskyy as Putin before correcting himself. “Now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden initially said, quickly correcting, “I’m so focused on beating President Putin, we’ve got to worry about it.”

HE CANNOT BE STOPPED!! Biden: “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she’s not qualified to be President.” pic.twitter.com/KXaEI3KBWr — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 11, 2024

Defending himself later against criticism for the confusion between Zelenskyy and Putin, Biden questioned, “Did you see any damage to our stand in my leading this conference? Have you seen a more successful conference?” He attributed the mix-up to momentary slip and reiterated his focus on international affairs.

In response to Biden’s verbal slips, former President Trump took to social media to criticize Biden, highlighting the incidents during what he termed Biden’s “Big Boy” Press Conference.

The incidents have intensified scrutiny over Biden’s verbal acuity and have led to calls for him to address concerns regarding his cognitive capabilities.