Watch: Plane Crash Survivor Shares Chilling Video, Reveals New Details From Kazakhstan Incident

Survivor Subkhon Rakhimov shares heartbreaking new footage of the Azerbaijan Airlines crash, showing the aircraft's severe damage and his final moments before impact.

Subkhon Rakhimov, a passenger who miraculously survived the horrific Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, has shared new video footage documenting the damage to the aircraft. The video, now circulating on social media, vividly shows suspected shrapnel damage, with small holes visible on the plane’s wings. This stark visual follows his earlier video, where Rakhimov filmed the moments leading up to the crash, as passengers panicked amidst loud engine noises.

🚨AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES PASSENGER WHO SURVIVED CRASH FILMS SHRAPNEL DAMAGE Subkhon Rakhimov, a passenger on the Azerbaijan Airlines flight that tragically crashed, miraculously survived the incident. He initially filmed a video for his wife as the plane plummeted from the sky.… https://t.co/J9oGZIpGiG pic.twitter.com/0nk9YIbtJV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2024



The tragic crash occurred on Wednesday when the Embraer 190 aircraft, traveling from Baku to Grozny, was diverted unexpectedly while flying over the Caspian Sea. Attempting an emergency landing in Aktau, the plane crashed, tragically killing 38 passengers. All 29 survivors, including Rakhimov, sustained injuries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the crash, attributing it to dense fog that forced the aircraft off its planned course. However, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The haunting video from Rakhimov offers a gripping and personal perspective of the tragedy, highlighting the severity of the crash and the terrifying moments before the plane’s descent.

ALSO READ: Grimes Calls For End To Racist Posts Against Indians, Reveals Her Indian Connection