WATCH: Russian Spokeswoman Instructed To Stay Silent On ICBMs During Live Briefing

During a live press briefing, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, found herself in the midst of an unexpected situation when she received a phone call from “higher-ups” instructing her to refrain from commenting on Russia’s alleged use of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The incident, which has since gone viral, garnered immense attention because of its unusual nature and the context surrounding the missile strike that it pertains to.

Speaking before journalists, Zakharova was taken aback when an anonymous male voice, reportedly a figure of authority, rang into the live meeting. The voice spoke to her using the nickname “Masha,” an affectionate diminutive variant of her name, and instructed her not to make statements regarding the incendiary missile launch that recently happened. “On the ‘Yuzhmash’ ballistic missile strike that the Westerners have started talking about, we are not commenting at all,” said the voice, as Zakharova replied briefly.

The missile strike in question occurred after Ukraine accused Russia of launching an ICBM aimed at the city of Dnipro. This incident has seen massive media talk, primarily after some Russian military bloggers claimed that the strike targeted Yuzhmash, a big aerospace manufacturer now known as Pivdenmash.

Why Did Russia Stike With ICBMs?

The recent missile launch came just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on significant changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. The new changes in the doctrine stipulate that an attack by a non-nuclear state, particularly one that is supported by a nuclear state, will be treated as an attack on Russia in conjunction with the nuclear state.

The missile in question is identified as being RS-26 Rubezh, which is a solid-fueled missile with a reach of up to 5,800 kilometers. ICBMs typically are designed for carrying nuclear warheads, but they can be used for conventional payloads as well. The importance of such a missile lies in the fact that it signals a dramatic level in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to Kyiv, it is the first time Moscow has fired an ICBM, a significant mark in a war that has been ongoing for 1,000 days.

Ramifications Of Missile Launch

Conjecture by European Military Experts: European military experts have speculated that the missile launch may be a direct response to recent actions by Western countries, particularly to lift the restrictions imposed on weapons such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. “An ICBM launch certainly can be perceived as a threatening gesture, perhaps in reaction to the abolition of restrictions regarding ATACMS and Storm Shadow. That is a way of deterring,” a European military source told Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine are using both long-range missiles, which is the ICBM; these should be seen, however, as posturing in the war between the two. Missile strikes appear to be a show of strength and power, alerting the world to the ferocity of their ongoing conflict, as at the same time international voices have been clamoring for a diplomatic resolution of the war.

How Global Leaders Responded

World leaders have continued to press Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to seek diplomatic solutions for the war. This notwithstanding, ICBMs, like other long-range missiles, continue to be used by each side to heighten tensions between them. During its third year, the conflict has fragmented views among the international community regarding the best solution for the crisis.

