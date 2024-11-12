Watch: Video Of Indonesian President’s Chat With Trump Takes Internet By Storm

The call between Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto and former U.S. President Donald Trump has been trending online since the former shared a video of their phone call on social media. The call had come at the moments immediately following Prabowo’s arrival in Washington D.C. on an official visit, wherein he plans to meet with United States President Joe Biden. It is his first international trip outside China, where he has just concluded his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Once he set foot in Washington on Monday, Prabowo tried to call Trump. “Wherever you are, I’m willing to fly to congratulate you personally, sir,” he said. To that, Trump said with a warm tone, “We’ll do that anytime you want.”

Prabowo’s office confirmed that such a call took place shortly after his arrival in Washington but did not say if face-to-face meetings between Prabowo and Trump are scheduled,” according to Jakarta Post.

Trump Praised Prabowo, Reflects On Victory

As part of the telephonic conversation, Trump described his victory as “amazing” and noted that it was “the most successful in over 100 years, they say.” He made time to congratulate Prabowo on his English skills. Prabowo, a former special forces commander trained in the United States, acknowledged Trump’s comment in respectful humility and replied, “All my training is American, sir.”

Glad to be connected directly with President Elect @realDonaldTrump to extend my heartfelt congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States. I am looking forward to enhance the collaboration between our two great nations and to more productive… pic.twitter.com/KfSVUsZSGc — Prabowo Subianto (@prabowo) November 11, 2024

However, Prabowo continued by responding in shock over the attempted assassination recently carried out on Trump while on his campaign and his relief that he is safe. Trump reacted by saying, “Yes, I got very lucky. I just happened to be in the right place with the right direction; otherwise, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now.”

Apart from meeting top U.S. government officials, Prabowo had also met top U.S. corporations like Freeport-McMoRan and Chevron. This meetings, according to his office, were aimed at challenging the firms to further invest in Indonesia as a foreign policy which could boost economic cooperation between the countries.

Prabowo’s Non-Aligned Foreign Policy

Since his inauguration, Prabowo has articulated a non-aligned foreign policy as a strategy in balancing relationships with the other superpowers, like the US and China. His recent engagement in Beijing and Washington is a symbol of Indonesia’s strategic attempt to build partnerships across the bipolar geopolitical horizon.

