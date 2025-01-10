We’re Setting It Up: Trump Reveals His Plans To Meet Putin But Does Russian President Feel The Same?

Trump’s potential meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping will likely be pivotal in shaping future relations with Russia and China once he assumes office in 2025.

President-elect Donald Trump has stated that he would prefer to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Although Trump has already engaged in communications with several world leaders since his Election Day victory, he indicated Thursday that he would like to schedule face-to-face meetings with both Putin and Xi once he takes office.

Trump Discusses Communication with Xi and Putin

Trump revealed that he has been in frequent contact with Chinese President Xi Jinping and has several meetings planned with world leaders. However, he expressed a preference to delay direct meetings with both Xi and Putin until after Inauguration Day.

“President Xi – we’ve had a lot of communication – and we have a lot of meetings set up with a lot of people,” Trump said. He further noted that although some leaders have already arrived, he would rather wait until after January 20 to meet them in person.

Is Putin Willing to Meet Trump?

President-elect Trump also addressed the situation regarding Russia’s President Putin, stating that Putin has expressed a desire to meet. Trump emphasized that the ongoing war in Ukraine remains a significant concern. He mentioned that the war has caused significant loss of life, with casualties much higher than what has been reported by the media.

“Soldiers are being killed by the millions,” Trump said, calling the situation in Ukraine a “bloody mess.” He reiterated his goal to end the conflict quickly, adding that such a war would not have occurred if he were in office and that he would make every effort to bring it to a swift end.

Throughout his campaign, Trump committed to leading peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed confidence that under his leadership, the war would not have happened and that he could play a key role in resolving the ongoing crisis.

Russian President Putin previously indicated his readiness to meet with Trump, stating that he is “ready to talk anytime” and is open to discussions whenever Trump wishes. Putin also noted that it has been over four years since their last conversation, but he remains willing to engage with the incoming U.S. president.

Meeting History Between Trump and Putin

The last time Trump and Putin met in person was during the 2019 G20 summit in Osaka. Putin has since reiterated his openness to a new meeting with Trump, although he has not yet received a specific invitation from the president-elect.

Trump’s potential meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping will likely be pivotal in shaping future relations with Russia and China once he assumes office in 2025.