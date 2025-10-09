What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

President Donald Trump on Wednesday intensified his campaign against Antifa, vowing a federal crackdown on what he called a “domestic terrorist organisation.” During a White House roundtable, Trump and senior officials discussed what they described as “left-wing terror” and pledged to confront the anti-fascist movement “more forcefully than ever before.”

“The epidemic of left-wing violence and Antifa-inspired terror has been escalating for nearly a decade,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let these people destroy our country.”

Trump Declares War on Antifa

Trump reaffirmed his September executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organisation, stating that federal law enforcement will take a “very threatening” stance toward its members and supporters.

“They have been very threatening to people, but we’re going to be very threatening to them far more threatening than they ever were with us,” Trump said.

Top Officials Join Trump’s Antifa Roundtable

Several senior administration figures and conservative media personalities attended the White House discussion, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The roundtable also featured a group of conservative influencers known for their criticism of Antifa, including Andy Ngo, Nick Sortor, Brandi Kruse, Cam Higby, Jonathan Choe, Katie Daviscourt, James Klug, Savanah Hernandez, Nick Shirley, and Julio Rojas.

Bondi said the administration was committed to “deploying the full might of federal law enforcement” against Antifa, calling the group’s activities “anarchy, not activism.”

Homeland Security Secretary Noem went further, claiming, “Their agenda is to destroy the American people and our way of life, and this President is standing in their way.”

Andy Ngo Recounts Assault by Antifa Members

At the event, conservative journalist Andy Ngo recounted his 2019 assault in Portland, allegedly by Antifa protesters. “I was ambushed in a mob beating… The punches came from everywhere on my head and face, and I was bleeding out of my eyes and ears,” Ngo said.

Trump praised him as “a very serious person” and added, “Andy Ngo has been repeatedly beaten by Antifa thugs.”

Another influencer, Nick Sortor, claimed he was arrested in Portland while reporting on law-and-order operations and accused city authorities of “cooperating with Antifa.” Seattle-based Brandi Kruse described the group as a “paid anarchist movement,” commending Trump for taking their threat “seriously for the first time.”

What Is Antifa and Who Founded It?

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is not a single organisation but a decentralised, leaderless movement made up of individuals and small groups opposing far-right extremism, neo-Nazism, and white supremacy.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Antifa members often mobilise to confront far-right groups at protests and rallies. Their roots trace back to anti-fascist movements in 1920s and 1930s Europe, where activists resisted the rise of fascism.

Historian Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, notes that the modern American Antifa movement took shape in the 1980s through the Anti-Racist Action (ARA) network, whose members clashed with neo-Nazi skinheads at punk concerts in the Midwest.

Is Antifa Violent?

While Antifa’s stated mission is to oppose fascism and racism, the group has faced criticism for using direct action and confrontational tactics, including vandalism and physical clashes. According to a BBC report, Antifa activists have disrupted right-wing rallies and speakers, arguing that such actions are necessary to prevent the spread of fascism.

Trump’s Crackdown Signals Tougher Federal Action

The White House roundtable marks Trump’s latest step in targeting Antifa as part of his broader law-and-order agenda. FBI chief Kash Patel vowed an “aggressive pursuit” of Antifa-linked networks, donors, and funding sources.

“We will not rest until we find every single seed money, donor, organisation, and funding mechanism,” Patel said.

