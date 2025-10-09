LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police antifa donald trump Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

Donald Trump vowed a “very threatening” crackdown on Antifa, calling it a left-wing terror group. At a White House roundtable with top officials and influencers, he pledged tough action as experts traced Antifa’s roots to 1930s anti-fascist movements.

Trump escalates his war on Antifa (Photo: ANI)
Trump escalates his war on Antifa (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 9, 2025 03:24:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

President Donald Trump on Wednesday intensified his campaign against Antifa, vowing a federal crackdown on what he called a “domestic terrorist organisation.” During a White House roundtable, Trump and senior officials discussed what they described as “left-wing terror” and pledged to confront the anti-fascist movement “more forcefully than ever before.”

“The epidemic of left-wing violence and Antifa-inspired terror has been escalating for nearly a decade,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let these people destroy our country.”

Trump Declares War on Antifa

Trump reaffirmed his September executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organisation, stating that federal law enforcement will take a “very threatening” stance toward its members and supporters.
 “They have been very threatening to people, but we’re going to be very threatening to them far more threatening than they ever were with us,” Trump said.



Top Officials Join Trump’s Antifa Roundtable

Several senior administration figures and conservative media personalities attended the White House discussion, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The roundtable also featured a group of conservative influencers known for their criticism of Antifa, including Andy Ngo, Nick Sortor, Brandi Kruse, Cam Higby, Jonathan Choe, Katie Daviscourt, James Klug, Savanah Hernandez, Nick Shirley, and Julio Rojas.

Bondi said the administration was committed to “deploying the full might of federal law enforcement” against Antifa, calling the group’s activities “anarchy, not activism.”
 Homeland Security Secretary Noem went further, claiming, “Their agenda is to destroy the American people and our way of life, and this President is standing in their way.”

Andy Ngo Recounts Assault by Antifa Members

At the event, conservative journalist Andy Ngo recounted his 2019 assault in Portland, allegedly by Antifa protesters. “I was ambushed in a mob beating… The punches came from everywhere on my head and face, and I was bleeding out of my eyes and ears,” Ngo said.
 Trump praised him as “a very serious person” and added, “Andy Ngo has been repeatedly beaten by Antifa thugs.”

Another influencer, Nick Sortor, claimed he was arrested in Portland while reporting on law-and-order operations and accused city authorities of “cooperating with Antifa.” Seattle-based Brandi Kruse described the group as a “paid anarchist movement,” commending Trump for taking their threat “seriously for the first time.”

What Is Antifa and Who Founded It?

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is not a single organisation but a decentralised, leaderless movement made up of individuals and small groups opposing far-right extremism, neo-Nazism, and white supremacy.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Antifa members often mobilise to confront far-right groups at protests and rallies. Their roots trace back to anti-fascist movements in 1920s and 1930s Europe, where activists resisted the rise of fascism.

Historian Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, notes that the modern American Antifa movement took shape in the 1980s through the Anti-Racist Action (ARA) network, whose members clashed with neo-Nazi skinheads at punk concerts in the Midwest.

Is Antifa Violent?

While Antifa’s stated mission is to oppose fascism and racism, the group has faced criticism for using direct action and confrontational tactics, including vandalism and physical clashes. According to a BBC report, Antifa activists have disrupted right-wing rallies and speakers, arguing that such actions are necessary to prevent the spread of fascism.

Trump’s Crackdown Signals Tougher Federal Action

The White House roundtable marks Trump’s latest step in targeting Antifa as part of his broader law-and-order agenda. FBI chief Kash Patel vowed an “aggressive pursuit” of Antifa-linked networks, donors, and funding sources.

“We will not rest until we find every single seed money, donor, organisation, and funding mechanism,” Patel said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump May Travel To Middle East As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Near Completion: Sources

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: antifadonald trumphome-hero-pos-3trump newsTrump vs Antifa

RELATED News

Donald Trump May Travel To Middle East As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Near Completion: Sources
CARETAKER FRENCH PM LECORNU: I DO NOT THINK NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME TO CHANGE PRESIDENT OF OUR COUNTRY
TV Daybook/Today
‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning
Pakistan To Receive These Deadly Missiles From US, Known For Active Radar Homing, Compatible With F-16 Jets: What Are These Air-To-Air Missiles?

LATEST NEWS

Dolly Parton says 'I ain't dead yet' after sister sparked alarm
Exclusive-Ford F-150 Lightning plant hit by aluminum fire-related shutdown, union official says
Watch: ‘Heartwarming Moment’ Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed
UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF
Human Waste Floats In Newly Built Drinking Water Tank In A Village Near Madurai, Fear Of Infection Looms
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Scorecard, Cut Off
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
‘I’ll Pour More Oil If You Scream’ Delhi Husband Brutally Attacked By Wife With Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder
Hollywood, Bollywood groups lobby Indian panel to protect content from AI models
What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists
What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists
What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists
What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists

QUICK LINKS