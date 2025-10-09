LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump May Travel To Middle East As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Near Completion: Sources

President Trump may visit the Middle East as Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks advance in Sharm El Sheikh, focusing on hostage releases and prisoner exchanges, with officials saying a deal could be reached soon.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 9, 2025 02:47:40 IST

US President Donald Trump indicated that he will travel to the Middle East sometime on Sunday, October 12, while negotiations between Hamas and Israel regarding ceasefire continue. “They are going very well,” President Trump said while recounting the meeting, and that there is a “very good chance” they will leave with an agreement. 

In the eastern Egyptian tourist town of Sharm El Sheikh, negotiations are taking place on a potential swap of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. A senior Hamas official said on Thursday “the ceasefire deal is very close, talks on list of prisoners still ongoing.”

President Trump stated that if he goes to the area, he would leave either Saturday or Sunday, but not which nation he would go to. He noted the stamina of the bargaining delegations on both sides, saying, “We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and they’re, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also.”

 Marco Rubio is optimistic on Gaza talks

According to CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also optimistic regarding the talks, indicating that much had been achieved so far. According to him, under the agreement in question, the hostages would be released “almost immediately,” even within 72 hours, while details regarding Israeli troop withdrawals are still being negotiated.

The negotiations are almost two years following the most lethal attacks in Israel’s history on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led attackers killed 1,219 individuals, largely civilians, and abducted 251 hostages, 47 of whom are still held. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s determination to win all the war’s goals, including the recovery of all the abductees and the collapse of Hamas rule.

The conflict has caused a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, featuring extensive destruction and a UN-announced famine. The Sharm El Sheikh negotiators are said to be trying to synchronise the hostage release timeline with Israeli withdrawals, as Hamas has insisted on. The world is watching intently for a breakthrough that may deliver relief to civilians and stabilise the region.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 2:47 AM IST
